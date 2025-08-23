George Moss of East Hampton Remembered as Founding Partner of Rallye Motors on Long Island

George Kendall Moss, founding partner of Rallye Motors on Long Island, died peacefully with his family at his home in East Hampton on Aug. 6. He was 95.

Born in New York City on July 23, 1930, George and his partners, John Colgate and Peter Terian, founded the premiere luxury automotive group Rallye Motor Company from which they sold cars ranging from Acura, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes Benz. Over the years the company grew as a family-spirited company and they represented almost every major foreign manufacturer, beginning with Maserati racing cars.

After growing too large for their Sea Cliff facility, Rallye moved to Glen Cove to expand their horizons. representing Porsche, Peugeot, Saab, DKW, and Rolls- Royce. In 1987, Rallye moved to Roslyn where they built a custom-designed facility for Mercedes-Benz and BMW. In 1989, Rallye was one of 70 dealerships from over 1,700 franchise applications in the United States to be granted the opportunity to open a Lexus dealership. The facility in Glen Cove was then renovated to accommodate and represent Lexus.

Kendall served in the U. S. Army, three years at the Pentagon in the aviation research unit — which developed the Huey Helicopter (Bell UH-1 Iroquois) — and eight years in the reserves.

He has always had great curiosity and a “do it now” approach to life. At Choate at age 13 he got his pilot’s license. Over the years he flew various fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. This interest led to his working during summers at Grumman in Long Island where aircraft were tested.

In 1956 he married Barbara Anne Buck (Moss), with whom he had two sons, George Farrell Moss and Richard Buck Moss. In 1972 he married Joyce Kempker Leonard (Moss) with whom he lived in New York City, and North Haven, ME, and until his death in East Hampton and Vero Beach, FL. He is survived by his two sons, George Farrell Moss and Richard Buck Moss, his two grandsons George Buck Moss and Oliver Farrell Moss, his beloved wife of 53 years Joyce Leonard Moss and he was predeceased by his brother Peter Bayard Moss. All of whom he loved very deeply.

A celebration of his life is being planned for October. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Imaging Lab where Moss was a Life Trustee.

Rallye Motors is a long-time member of the Greater New York Automobile Retailers Association.