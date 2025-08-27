Gosman's Bagatelle Opens with Gorgeous Location, Good Food, Mixed Bag Reactions

Gosman’s Dock by Bagatelle is now up and running (Hannah Selinger)

When the Gosman family sold Gosman’s in Montauk to Stephen Deckoff, it was the end of one chapter for the property including a famed East End eatery, and the beginning of another. It’s a chapter in a book still being written.

Gosman’s Dock by Bagatelle is now up and running following a partnership with the Bagatelle Group, which operate luxury restaurants and beach clubs in a partnership that, at least on paper, seems perfect.

Deckoff said he’s happy to “have the opportunity to help maintain one of Montauk’s beloved landmarks that already produced many “wonderful personal memories.”

And Bagatelle seems very aware they are taking over not just a restaurant but a tradition that became part of the region and the fabric of Montauk.

“Bagatelle’s aim with Gosman’s is to honor the legacy of the family-owned and operated property by enhancing the charming features that come from knowing intimately this incredible space,” Bagatelle co-founder and chairman Remia Laba said.

The company (which operates restaurants at locations such as Athens, London, Dubai, Couchevel, Bodrum, Los Cabos, Mexico City, Miami and Manhattan) bills its East End location as “French Mediterranean dining in the heart of Montauk.”

In addition to Gosman’s Dock, The Topside, Inlet Cafe, and Clam Bar restaurants are all up and running. The fish markets continue largely as-is with the Gosman family still there, although not as owners. The bulk of the retail is empty, except for the Kai-Kai Sandal boutique.

Mary and Robert Gosman founded Gosman’s Dock in 1943 and the location remained a family business until the recent sale, which led to speculation and anticipation.

Reaction to Gosman’s Dock’s relaunch and rebrand hasn’t always been glowing, with many people citing good food and views, but some operational issues.

One Google review, posted about a week ago under the name Sera Molfetta, cited dissatisfaction with the “rebrand,” a lack of sufficient shade on a sunny day due to a dearth of umbrellas, small drinks for $30 and sparing portions of food for $40.

“I was unaware the real Gosman’s is gone,” Molfetta posted, adding she was “disappointed at what has happened to the place.”

Orna Cantillon, in another post that went up two weeks ago, said it was a “beautiful place,” but proved “disappointing.”

She said “the food was amazing and the location is beautiful,” which should amount to a rave review.

But she cited issues with service, possibly due to popularity leading to a large number of diners and long waits, with servers who are “too busy, resulting in inattentiveness.”

Ariana Soleil, who said she visited for her husband’s birthday, said she left disappointed, despite a lot of great things. “The food was delicious,” she said, before citing a beautiful view and problems with service and waits.

Vlad Antonov, on the other hand, cited an “unforgettable experience” from start to finish. Amanda Wise about a month ago posted a positive review from food to a fun experience.

“We had a lovely evening at Bagatelle,” she said. “The atmosphere was so fun and inviting with great music and even better food. The staff was fun and interactive with my birthday celebration.”

Gosman’s Dock by Bagatelle offers fresh fish, sometimes at fairly pricey costs, including a grilled catch of the day for $135 and a memorable three-pound lobster for $255 and other seafood options.

While Gosman’s Bagatelle may face some growing pains, it clearly has the backing to make it a restaurant that, in its new incarnation, will attract, and please, diners.

Owner Stephen H. Deckoff founded Black Diamond Capital Management, an alternative asset management firm with over $11 billion in assets under management. He said he is overseeing the property with his son, Stephen E. Deckoff, director of the firm’s hospitality division.

They called the restaurant one of “Montauk’s most iconic destinations” and “a premier gathering place for locals and visitors” complete with “breathtaking harbor views.”

The plan, Laba added, is to provide “the same high-quality offerings Gosman’s visitors have come to know and love, while also bringing in refreshing new features for the Montauk community to explore and enjoy.”

Its ongoing popularity may be leading to some waits that, possibly matched with diners’ high expectations and the time it takes to launch a new restaurant, seem to be leading to mixed reviews at best.

The Bagatelle Group has a global track record, operating French restaurants and beach clubs “celebrating joie de vivre and the French epicurean spirit.” And track record certainly talks.

The company was launched by Aymeric Clemente and Rémi Laba in 2008 in New York City with their first restaurant, in the Meatpacking District. It has grown to more than 15 restaurants and the Loulou Ramatuelle brand with a “strong expansion plan over the next five years.”

Gosman’s Bagatelle certainly has all the ingredients to become a great addition to Montauk, designed by Sam Baron with views of Montauk Harbor.

Chef Rocco Seminara developed a menu centered around locally-sourced seafood from Gosman’s own fish market. Gosman’s Bagatelle offers lunch and dinner and a weekend brunch menu.

Laba said diners can enjoy “being able to eat something fresh that you know was caught earlier that day” in a beautiful setting.

“The team recognizes how much Montauk values Gosman’s, and we look forward to rising to the challenge of proving how much we value it as well,” Laba added.

Some people praised the service at the East End eatery, saying the restaurant has risen to that challenge.

Isabella, who in a post said her family speaks limited English, called the food and service “amazing” along with a server who “was so sweet and understanding to our needs and explained the menu very patiently.”

The new Gosman’s has a D.J. booth on the lower deck and the Bagatelle Group has touted music and dancing as part of the package. That may be a touch of Manhattan in Montauk, but dancing on the dock could develop into a new tradition.

Gosman’s, on a site also zoned for a hotel, may be at once continuing and experiencing a new beginning. A lot is in place to turn this location into a great second chapter, but at least for now, the intentions and the investment may be there, but traditions, like good restaurants, can take time.