Something to Wine About: Sip These End of Summer Wines

Enjoy the end of summer with some fabulous wines

While summer is by far my favorite season, I know I occupy the minority, especially during this summer’s heat waves. The one thing for me that makes summer’s ending bearable is the changeover to more substantial wines. Luckily, I have four wines that will definitely make the transition to cooler weather more fun for everyone.

The 2024 Mc Call Pinot Noir Rosé is fruit forward with notes of watermelon and raspberries. The wine is clean and crisp. It has a long dry finish with fresh notes of lemon on the finish. It is a beautiful vibrant pink color and is packed with flavor, yet remains clean and structured. This wine retails for $28 and is only available in the tasting room. It’s definitely worth the trip!

The 2020 Salt Bird Merlot immediately evokes thoughts of cool summer nights. The wine has notes of baked cherry and molasses up front and dark chocolate on the long and lovely finish. This wine, not surprisingly, also pairs well with dark chocolate. As perfect to sip at the end of the season barbecues as it is by the firepit with s’mores. It is 100% merlot and retails for $27. Stock up now. It’s definitely an early autumn go-to wine.

The 2023 Osprey’s Dominion Rosé is, as billed on their website, essentially a light red wine. Comprising mostly cabernet sauvignon 98.5% and 1.5% cabernet franc it’s a luscious sipper that’s really a perfect transitional wine. Off dry, this wine has aromatic candy apple notes that bring to mind fall festivals. The wine retails for $22. A great price when most of your money is going towards school supplies.

The 2023 Osprey’s Dominion Pinot Noir Rosé is elegant and versatile. Composed of 90% pinot noir and 10% cabernet sauvignon, this wine is fresh and bright with notes of melon and berries. This wine retails for $25.