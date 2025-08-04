Recipe: Make Chef Keith's Grilled Lamb Chops Over Lemon Mint Couscous

Try Chef Keith’s Grilled Lamb Chops

Learn to make Golden Pear owner Chef Keith’s Grilled Lamb Chops Over Lemon Mint Couscous with this excellent recipe!

Chef Keith’s Grilled Lamb Chops Over Lemon Mint Couscous

Yield: (Serves 4-6 guests)

Ingredients, Quantity:

Lamb chops (Colorado or Australian) 2 Racks (Frenched if possible)

EVOO 4 tblsp.

Garlic (fresh, small dice) 1 tblsp.

Rosemary (fresh) 1 Full sprig

Kosher salt 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper ½ tsp.

For the Couscous:

Israeli couscous 1 & ½ cups

Mint (fresh and chopped) 2 tblsp.

Lemon juice (fresh squeezed) 2 tblsp.

EVOO or butter (whichever you prefer) 1 tblsp.

Kosher salt 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper pinch

Accompaniments:

Asparagus (fresh, medium-size, wash & trim) 2 bunches

Butter 4 tblsp.

Kosher talt 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper pinch

Procedure:

If lamb chops are not Frenched, using a sharp boning knife, you will have to trim the fat and meat between the end of the rib bones.

In a small bowl, whisk together the EVOO, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper.

Place the lamb chops in a large bowl, add the EVOO mixture and toss to completely coat the lamb chops. Let marinate at room temperature for 1 hour; toss every 15 minutes. This will allow the meat to come up to room temperature for best grilling. Preheat your grill on highest setting.

In a medium saucepan, bring to a boil 2 cups of water. Add the couscous, mint and lemon juice, stir together, and reduce the heat to simmer. Cook for approximately 10 minutes, stirring carefully. Turn off heat and cover. Let sit while you grill the lamb chops and prepare the asparagus.

Grill the lamb chops over high heat, rotating them after 1 and ½ minutes, then turning over, rotate again after 1 minute (Note: less time!) Remove from grill and check the temperature of each chop. 130°F for rare, 135°F for medium-rare, and 140°F for medium. Cook to your liking. Cover the chops with foil to rest.

Fill a large sauté pan with ¼” of water and 1 tsp. of salt; place over high heat. Lay the asparagus in the pan and cover. Steam for 4-5 minutes until bright green and al-dente. Remove from the water and place on a platter. Pat dry with paper towel. Cut butter into small chunks and place on top of the asparagus, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cover with foil.

You now have all three items prepared and ready for plating. Place the lamb chops on the plate or platter and carefully pour over each chop the au-jus. Spoon the couscous next to the chops and then lay the asparagus to complete the plate. Add a pinch of kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. Garnish with lemon slices, mint leaves and fresh rosemary.