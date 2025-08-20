Hampton Classic Marks 50th Anniversary with New Viewing Experience

Rene Dittmer (GER) and Corsica X won the 2024 Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix. (KindMedia)

The Hampton Classic Horse Show returns to Bridgehampton from August 24-31, for its 50th year, trotting out one of the nation’s top equestrian competitions with special anniversary offerings and a new premium viewing option for fans.

The 2025 event will showcase both FEI CSI5* and CSI2* show jumping along with USEF Premier hunter divisions, awarding more than $1 million in prize money. The week’s pinnacle moment arrives on Sunday, August 31, when riders compete in the $400,000 Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix, a fixture among the sport’s most prominent show jumping contests.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, this year’s Hampton Classic promises to be one of the best ever,” Hampton Classic Executive Director Shanette Barth Cohen said. “With 13 Olympians and top international stars from 22 countries, we will have the absolute best the sport of show jumping has to offer. The Classic also features outstanding shopping in our Agneta Currey Boutique Garden, great eating experiences, and a wide array of kids and family attractions and activities, all of which combine to make the Hampton Classic the perfect end to a perfect summer!”

Reserved seats for Grand Prix Sunday are already on sale through the Hampton Classic’s website for $55 each.

To mark its golden anniversary, the Classic is introducing the Judge’s Box Lounge, a new way to watch the Grand Prix Ring competition. The Lounge is positioned at the northeast corner of the Grand Prix Ring within the Chalet Tent, opening daily at 10 a.m. and remaining accessible until the day’s final round concludes. Ticket prices are $200 for Thursday, $300 for Friday or Saturday, and $600 for Grand Prix Sunday.

Spectators in the Lounge will find snacks and soft drinks available all day, as well as buffet-style food stations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beer, wine, and top-shelf spirits are also available for purchase. Parking is included with Lounge tickets, which are sold in advance, but Lounge credentials do not provide entry to other VIP spaces.

General admission to the Hampton Classic is $25 per car, which includes standard grandstand seating except on Grand Prix Sunday. Admission is free for all visitors on Monday, and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for seniors, military members, and those donating at least three non-perishable food items for local pantries.

Every year the event draws about 50,000 people, with more than 200 classes taking place in six rings. The showgrounds also feature the Agneta Currey Boutique Garden with over 70 shops, a variety of dining choices, and 60 acres of landscaped grounds.

The first day of FEI competition is Thursday, August 28, beginning with the $5,000 Citarella Open Jumper CSI2* and the $32,000 CSI5* Two-Phase. Seven FEI 2* and 5* classes will unfold over the weekend, which are all designed by American course builder Nick Granat.

Friday’s schedule includes the $32,000 Wölffer Estate 2* Grand Prix Qualifier and the $116,100 Douglas Elliman 5* Grand Prix Qualifier. Saturday brings the $62,500 5* Winning Round, followed by Sunday’s two headlining classes: the $70,000 Hampton Classic 2* Grand Prix and the $400,000 Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix.

Additional events during the week include the $10,000 Stomp Capital 1.40m Open Jumper, the $40,000 CME Group 1.45m National Grand Prix, the $10,000 Hunt & Go Stake presented by The Baran, the $10,000 Hermès Equitation Championship, the $25,000 Agneta & Brownlee Currey 1.45m Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic, and the $30,000 Longines Rider Challenges. This year’s Rider Challenge will award $10,000 to the FEI 2* division and $20,000 to the FEI 5* division.

Visitors can also enjoy shopping on Stable Row and exploring family-friendly attractions such as the Kids Exhibition Tent, where children can participate in activities, meet petting zoo animals, and take pony rides. On Saturday, August 30, Kids Day will bring extra entertainment tailored for younger guests.

Further details, including ticket information and the full schedule, are available at hamptonclassic.com