Southampton

Hamptons Jewelry Show

1 minute 08/15/2025
Ann Ziff

Ann Ziff

Andrew Werner
Brett Hammerman

Brett Hammerman

Andrew Werner
Carol Brodie and Nancy Berger

Carol Brodie and Nancy Berger

Andrew Werner
Cedric Carapyen

Cedric Carapyen

Andrew Werner
Christina Anastasio and Kiana Kelly

Christina Anastasio and Kiana Kelly

Andrew Werner
Cindy Lou Wakefield, Rick Friedman, Hilary Joy Diaz

Cindy Lou Wakefield, Rick Friedman, Hilary Joy Diaz

Andrew Werner
Elena Gibbs

Elena Gibbs

Andrew Werner
Eliana Roldugina and Oksana Zakamarok

Eliana Roldugina and Oksana Zakamarok

Andrew Werner
Harrison Morgan and Guy Clark

Harrison Morgan and Guy Clark

Andrew Werner
Irene Zingg and Nabys Vielman

Irene Zingg and Nabys Vielman

Andrew Werner
Lindsay Jill Roth

Lindsay Jill Roth

Andrew Werner
Olga Ferrara and Ana Martins

Olga Ferrara and Ana Martins

Andrew Werner
Olga Ferrara

Olga Ferrara

Andrew Werner
Robin and Zoey Brill Labb

Robin and Zoey Brill Labb

Andrew Werner
Rosann Gutman

Rosann Gutman

Andrew Werner
Samantha and Sienna Daniels

Samantha and Sienna Daniels

Andrew Werner
Victoria Schneps

Victoria Schneps

Andrew Werner

Southampton fairgrounds was transformed into the first Hamptons jewelry show run by Rick Friedman benefitting the Longhouse Reserve at the VIP Party.  The show had 3,700 guests, with 107 exhibitors showing their products.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events