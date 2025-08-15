Hamptons Jewelry Show
Ann Ziff
Brett Hammerman
Carol Brodie and Nancy Berger
Cedric Carapyen
Christina Anastasio and Kiana Kelly
Cindy Lou Wakefield, Rick Friedman, Hilary Joy Diaz
Elena Gibbs
Eliana Roldugina and Oksana Zakamarok
Harrison Morgan and Guy Clark
Irene Zingg and Nabys Vielman
Lindsay Jill Roth
Olga Ferrara and Ana Martins
Olga Ferrara
Robin and Zoey Brill Labb
Rosann Gutman
Samantha and Sienna Daniels
Victoria Schneps
Southampton fairgrounds was transformed into the first Hamptons jewelry show run by Rick Friedman benefitting the Longhouse Reserve at the VIP Party. The show had 3,700 guests, with 107 exhibitors showing their products.