Dock in Style at These Hamptons & North Fork Marinas

The East End has a long tradition of boats and life on the water. Whether you live here year-round or come out for the summer, our local marinas have everything you need to dock, store and care for your boat, from a small Boston Whaler to a super yacht.

Hamptons Marinas

Montauk Yacht Club (Safe Harbor Montauk Yacht Club)

Star Island Road, Montauk

The largest marina in the Hamptons with more than 200 slips, Montauk Yacht Club can accommodate vessels up to 300 feet long. Dine at their Ocean Club Montauk and take advantage of two new Privé Padel courts, fitness center and floating wellness cabanas, as well as curated retail boutique and refreshed guest rooms — all in the vicinity of town shops and restaurants. montaukyachtclub.com

EHP Resort & Marina (Shagwong)

219 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Seasonal dockage available through October 31 and transient dockage year-round, Shagwong has some 40 slips for boats 25 to 50 feet. Deckhands and indoor and outdoor winter storage available. Dine at Sí Sí Mediterranean and the highly anticipated Wayan and Ma.Dé, a summer residency at EHP by the chefs Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten. Or grab a quite bite at Buongiorno bakery after staying the night in one of EHP’s well-appointed rooms. ehpresort.com

Sag Harbor Yacht Yard

53 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

Established under another name in 1797, Sag Harbor Yacht Yard has a long history of taking care of local watermen, captains and companies. Today they have a full-service mechanic shop, a Sag Harbor Ships Store for essential gear and supplies, and dockage for vessels up to 130 feet. Winter Storage is available, and wet slips can be had on a nightly basis, but they’re quite limited. sagharboryachtyard.com

Strong’s Marine Southampton

1810 North Sea Road, Southampton

With 80 years of history and locations across the East End, Strong’s buys and sells boats and offers storage and full and transient dockage with in-water and valet dockage options. The marina has 40 slips, accommodating boats up to 40 feet long. Join the Boat Club for all the joys of being on the water without the headaches of ownership, and come by for a boating safety class. strongsmarine.com

Hampton Watercraft & Marine

44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays

Located on the Shinnecock Canal, this marine dealership is one of three facilities on Long Island, offering high-quality boats, used boat sales, and brokerage services, as well as dockage in more than 100 slips. Dine on-site with a great view at the Canal Café. hamptonwatercraft.com

North Fork Marinas

Mitchell Park Marina

Mitchell Park, Greenport

Offering overnight slips and days for boaters visiting town, the Mitchell Park Marina has concrete floating docks for boats up to 70 feet, while larger boats are accommodated on the East Dock. Free wi-fi and pump out station available. Power supply offered as well as potable water at all docks, restrooms, showers and dog walk area (leashed). Right in the center of town, Greenport Village is right there to enjoy and explore. villageofgreenport.org/marina-mitchell-park-greenport-village.php

Strong’s Water Club & Marina

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck

Another of Strong’s numerous East End locations, this expansive, full-service resort marina has 100 slips, accommodating boats up to 52 feet long. Features a heated pool, Windamere waterfront restaurant and family-friendly events and activities. Strong’s buys and sells boats, and offers rentals and Boat Club for those who don’t want to own. Access to Shinneock Canal and Peconic Bay. strongsmarine.com

Port of Egypt Marine

62300 Main Road, Southold

A full-service marina with boat sales, service and parts. Storage available and dockage for 132 single-loaded slips. Dine at A Lure Chowderhouse & Oysteria, shop for paddleboards and more at the One Love Beach lifestyle boutique, swim in the solar heated pool and view work by artist in residence Cindy Pease Roe. Visit their website for a calendar of events, including fishing tournaments and Lobster Bash. poemarine.com

Lighthouse Marina

229 Meetinghouse Creek Road, Aquebogue

For seasonal dockage and year-round storage customers, this full-service marina offers boat sales and rentals, yacht maintenance, and repair. Lighthouse offers 150 slips for boats up to 70 feet long with all floating docks with finger piers for easy boarding. Enjoy marina cocktail parties, a waterfront bar and grill next door, picnic areas with gas grills, pool, laundry and everything a boater needs. lighthousemarina.com