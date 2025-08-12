Hamptons Sticks and Stones Comedy Club Presents Last Big Comedy Weekend

Sherrod Small is performing at Sticks and Stones Comedy Club

Sticks and Stones Comedy Club, the Hamptons’ year-round comedy club, is presenting its last big comedy weekend of the summer on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16–17 with live standup comedy and film screenings by national stars and performers.

The events, held at the Southampton Cultural Center (25 Pond Lane), will feature comedian Sherrod Small’s birthday show on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m..

The Hamptons’ Comedy Film Festival, which is the next day, will be headlined by entertainer Ted Jones’ All-Star Comedy Show at 9 p.m. The film festival, which is at 8 p.m., will include multiple short films like director Milana Vayntrub Bootie’s, Faye Tobin’s Standing Up and Brian Russell’s Rain Was Not in the Forecast.

In addition to comedy and short films, guests can mingle in [the club’s] art gallery and enjoy drinks and nibbles while listening to the music of local composer/guitarist David Kra of KRAMAN and DJ Mars Fox 30 minutes before showtime, according to a press release.

Small, known as one of the top headliner comedians, will have acts from New York City’s best comedy clubs at his birthday show, including talents from Comic Strip Live, Gotham Comedy Club, and Comedy Cellar. DJ Mars Fox will also spin live from the stage.

The Hamptons Comedy Film Festival will have some of the writers, directors and actors of the short films in attendance for a Q&A. Bootie’s is described as a sexy, sharp comedy based on one of the writers, Gracie Canaan’s experience dancing at an underground Manhattan lap dance club. Standing Up takes place at an open mic, where a young woman tolerates her date’s casual sexism and a lineup of misogynistic comics. Rain Was Not in the Forecast focuses on P.I. Cole Front, who gets a visit from his lover and old spy client, Gail Storm.

After the festival, Jones, who has performed all over the country, and posts sketches, podcasts and vlogs to his YouTube channel, will do live standup comedy.

For updated show information and to purchase tickets, visit sticksandstonescomedyclub.com.