Photos: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Rocks Waterfront in West Palm

1 minute 08/14/2025
The City of West Palm Beach hosted a lively Jimmy Buffett tribute during Clematis by Night, drawing residents and visitors to the downtown waterfront. The free community celebration, “Wastin’ Away on the Waterfront,” featured the Parrot Head Party Band, island-themed food and drinks, contests, and keepsakes in honor of the beloved singer-songwriter near the second anniversary of his passing. Guests enjoyed Buffett classics, complimentary cheeseburgers for the first 100 attendees, and a festive tropical atmosphere that captured the spirit of his music and legacy.

