Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation Inspires Family's Commitment

Derek Thornhill and his son Charlie

After their son’s successful cancer treatment, Derek Thornhill joined the Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation Boards to help ensure other families receive the same hope and support.

When Thornhill relocated his family from California to South Florida in 2022, he never imagined that just a few months later, his five-year-old son Charlie would be diagnosed with leukemia. What began as unexplained joint pain, fatigue and fevers quickly escalated into a life-altering diagnosis of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“In an instant, everything changed,” Thornhill shared. “Your world narrows to one question — will my child survive this?”

That question led the Thornhills to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where Charlie was immediately admitted and began treatment under the care of a dedicated pediatric oncology team led by Dr. Brian Cauff. What the family found there was far more than world-class medicine. They found a place that wrapped its arms around them in every way.

“The care was extraordinary,” said Thornhill. “From the doctors and nurses to the volunteers, security guards, child life specialists, even the valet attendants — everyone treated Charlie like he mattered. Not just as a patient, but as a person.”

Throughout months of chemotherapy, hospital stays and emergency visits, the Thornhills experienced firsthand how donor-supported programs through the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation transformed intensive medical care into something far more human. While Charlie received rigorous treatment, Child Life specialists and donor-funded experiences brought light to even the darkest days.

From decorated hospital rooms and surprise birthday celebrations to Music Mondays in the eighth floor Child Life Zone, visits from Freedom the therapy dog, and appearances by Lotsy Dotsy the clown, Charlie’s care extended far beyond medicine. These experiences lifted Charlie’s spirits and helped him and his family fell less alone.

So moved by the experience, Thornhill and his wife Lauren made a philanthropic gift in honor of both Charlie and Thornhill’s late father. But that still wasn’t enough. “I didn’t want to just write a check and walk away,” Thornhill said. “This hospital saved my son’s life. I had to do more.”

In 2025, Thornhill joined the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Foundations Board of Directors, where he currently serves as chair of the gift planning committee and as a member of the finance committee. With more than 25 years of experience in institutional equity sales and wealth planning, including his current role as an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Thornhill brings both personal passion and professional insight to the board.

“Derek understands firsthand what families need when facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis,” said Kelley Morris, President of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Foundations. “He’s walked the journey as a parent, and now he’s helping us ensure that every child receives not just excellent care, but the support and compassion that define our hospital.”

In his professional role, Thornhill frequently helps individuals explore how to incorporate philanthropy into their long-term financial and legacy planning. “Many people want to give back but aren’t always sure where to start,” he said. “When I share what Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital did for my family, it changes the conversation. People want to be part of something that truly matters and sharing my own experience helps others reflect on what matters most to them.”

Now in remission, his son Charlie is healthy, active and starting second grade. He recently had his port removed, one of the final steps in his recovery, and can finally enjoy the simple joys of childhood again, including going to the beach or playing sports without restriction.

As Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month approaches this September, Thornhill is sharing his family’s story to raise awareness and support for pediatric cancer care, research and family services.

“No family ever expects to hear the words ‘your child has cancer,’ but if it happens, you hope there’s a place like Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to turn to,” Thornhill said. “Every child deserves what Charlie received there. And that only happens through the generosity of others. If you’re looking for a cause that will change lives, this is it.”