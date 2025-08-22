Life's WORC Hamptons Soirée

Life’s WORC hosted its Hampton Soirée at the home of Dan’s Papers publisher Victoria Schneps. The event honored Geraldo Rivera, Bill O’Reilly, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Dr. Peter Michalos, and Todd Shapiro for their community leadership.

Life’s Worc mission is to create and support people and the organization’s mission to create life-changing opportunities for people with autism and developmental disabilities. Bryan Carey received recognition for his dad, Governor Hugh Carey, on the 50th anniversary of his signing the Willowbrook Consent Decree, offering people with special needs community based services and homes to live in with a life of dignity. Special thanks was given to John Murn owner of Coliseum Catering who donated the food and drinks. The evening was a heartfelt occasion celebrating advocacy and the Work Force program run by Life’s Worc. Dr. Sylvia Diaz the Deputy County Executive, gave the honorees proclamations on behalf of county executive Ed Romaine.