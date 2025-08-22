Arts & Culture

Life's WORC Hamptons Soirée

By
2 minute 08/22/2025
Dr. Peter Michalos

Dr. Peter Michalos

Rick Seigleman
Stev Schoenbart, Sandra K

Stev Schoenbart, Sandra K

Rick Seigleman
Life's WORC

Life's WORC

Rick Seigleman
Bill O'Reilly, Victoria Schneps, Geraldo Rivera

Bill O'Reilly, Victoria Schneps, Geraldo Rivera

Rick Seigleman
Bryan Carey and Dr. Sylvia Diaz

Bryan Carey and Dr. Sylvia Diaz

Rick Seigleman
Francis Kweller, Geraldo Rivera, Victoria Schneps

Francis Kweller, Geraldo Rivera, Victoria Schneps

Rick Seigleman
George Lewis and Denise Greco

George Lewis and Denise Greco

Rick Seigleman
Life's WORC

Life's WORC

Rick Seigleman
John & Christine Pfeifer, Geraldo Rivera, Addison Aloni, Victoria Schneps

John & Christine Pfeifer, Geraldo Rivera, Addison Aloni, Victoria Schneps

Rick Seigleman
John Pfeifer, Cathy Moriarty, John Murn

John Pfeifer, Cathy Moriarty, John Murn

Rick Seigleman
Jonah Aloni, Jaidin and Dino Diiorio, Geraldo Rivera, Samantha Sohmer, Vicki Schneps, Elizabeth and Addison Aloni

Jonah Aloni, Jaidin and Dino Diiorio, Geraldo Rivera, Samantha Sohmer, Vicki Schneps, Elizabeth and Addison Aloni

Rick Seigleman
Kelechi Ezihi and Erica Michelle Levy

Kelechi Ezihi and Erica Michelle Levy

Rick Seigleman
Leesa Rowland

Leesa Rowland

Rick Seigleman
MIchael Kitakis and Joan MacNaughton

MIchael Kitakis and Joan MacNaughton

Rick Seigleman
Rabbi Marc Schneier

Rabbi Marc Schneier

Rick Seigleman
The Next Level Cafe Team

The Next Level Cafe Team

Rick Seigleman

Rick Seigleman

Life’s WORC hosted its Hampton Soirée at the home of Dan’s Papers publisher Victoria Schneps. The event honored Geraldo Rivera, Bill O’Reilly, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Dr. Peter Michalos, and Todd Shapiro for their community leadership. 

Life’s Worc mission is to create and support people and the organization’s mission to create life-changing opportunities for people with autism and developmental disabilities.  Bryan Carey received recognition for his dad, Governor Hugh Carey, on the 50th anniversary of his signing the Willowbrook Consent Decree, offering people with special needs community based services and homes to live in with a life of dignity.  Special thanks was given to John Murn owner of Coliseum Catering who donated the food and drinks.  The evening was a heartfelt occasion celebrating advocacy and the Work Force program run by Life’s Worc. Dr. Sylvia Diaz the Deputy County Executive, gave the honorees proclamations on behalf of county executive Ed Romaine.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events