Photo Gallery: Summer Songbook Opening Night with Marilyn Maye
1 minute 08/03/2025
Marilyn Maye
Alexandra Fata
Bill Boggs and Leslie Bennetts
Bruce Michael and Clif de Raita
Dale Novick and Julie Monroid
David Knight, Donna Rubin, Randall Hemming
Eric and Susan Schaunder
Howard and Eleanor Morgan
Jean Shafiroff and Marilyn Maye
Jean Shafiroff, Marilyn Maye, Donna Rubin, Rebecca Seawright
Josh Gladstone and Donna Rubin
Linda Creash and Moira Carpenter
Marilyn Maye
Marty Markowitz and Kim Olson
Peter Sherell, Barbara Locker, Susie Reed, Marnie McBride
Philip Cole and Machael Marks
Shari and Florence Schwartz, Arlene Graziano
Suzanna Bowling
LTV Studios launched the Hamptons Summer Songbook with an unforgettable opening night starring Marilyn Maye. Her tribute to Johnny Carson dazzled the crowd, followed by an intimate meet-and-greet that truly made the opening night unforgettable for all in attendance.