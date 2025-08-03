Arts & Culture

Photo Gallery: Summer Songbook Opening Night with Marilyn Maye

By
08/03/2025
Marilyn Maye

Lisa Tamburini
Alexandra Fata

Lisa Tamburini
Bill Boggs and Leslie Bennetts

Lisa Tamburini
Bruce Michael and Clif de Raita

Lisa Tamburini
Dale Novick and Julie Monroid

Lisa Tamburini
David Knight, Donna Rubin, Randall Hemming

Lisa Tamburini
Eric and Susan Schaunder

Lisa Tamburini
Howard and Eleanor Morgan

Lisa Tamburini
Jean Shafiroff and Marilyn Maye

Lisa Tamburini
Jean Shafiroff, Marilyn Maye, Donna Rubin, Rebecca Seawright

Lisa Tamburini
Josh Gladstone and Donna Rubin

Lisa Tamburini
Linda Creash and Moira Carpenter

Lisa Tamburini
Marilyn Maye

Lisa Tamburini
Marty Markowitz and Kim Olson

Lisa Tamburini
Peter Sherell, Barbara Locker, Susie Reed, Marnie McBride

Lisa Tamburini
Philip Cole and Machael Marks

Lisa Tamburini
Shari and Florence Schwartz, Arlene Graziano

Lisa Tamburini
Suzanna Bowling

Lisa Tamburini

LTV Studios launched the Hamptons Summer Songbook with an unforgettable opening night starring Marilyn Maye. Her tribute to Johnny Carson dazzled the crowd, followed by an intimate meet-and-greet that truly made the opening night unforgettable for all in attendance. 

