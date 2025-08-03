Photo Gallery: Summer Songbook Opening Night with Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye Lisa Tamburini Alexandra Fata Lisa Tamburini Bill Boggs and Leslie Bennetts Lisa Tamburini Bruce Michael and Clif de Raita Lisa Tamburini Dale Novick and Julie Monroid Lisa Tamburini David Knight, Donna Rubin, Randall Hemming Lisa Tamburini Eric and Susan Schaunder Lisa Tamburini Howard and Eleanor Morgan Lisa Tamburini Jean Shafiroff and Marilyn Maye Lisa Tamburini Jean Shafiroff, Marilyn Maye, Donna Rubin, Rebecca Seawright Lisa Tamburini Josh Gladstone and Donna Rubin Lisa Tamburini Linda Creash and Moira Carpenter Lisa Tamburini Marilyn Maye Lisa Tamburini Marty Markowitz and Kim Olson Lisa Tamburini Peter Sherell, Barbara Locker, Susie Reed, Marnie McBride Lisa Tamburini Philip Cole and Machael Marks Lisa Tamburini Shari and Florence Schwartz, Arlene Graziano Lisa Tamburini Suzanna Bowling Lisa Tamburini

LTV Studios launched the Hamptons Summer Songbook with an unforgettable opening night starring Marilyn Maye. Her tribute to Johnny Carson dazzled the crowd, followed by an intimate meet-and-greet that truly made the opening night unforgettable for all in attendance.