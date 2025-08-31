Madeline Daversa Talks Watercolor & the Magic of the North Fork

Clamity Janes by Madeline Daversa

This month’s Dan’s North Fork cover artist, Madeline Daversa speaks about her undeniable watercolors focused on the beauty and people of the East End, the unsung heroes of local agriculture, how she evolved from printmaking to painting some of the finest watercolors being created out east, and her cover, “Clamming,” a loving portrait of the Clamity Janes.

A Conversation with Madeline Daversa

Your watercolors are absolutely beautiful, and so immersed in the East End. What is it that draws you to paint this place?

I’ve always been struck by the unique beauty and character of the East End. Over the years, I realized there’s a very special relationship here between the people and the environment. That connection inspired me to create a series of watercolors that highlight the individuals who shape the East End — people whose hard work, care for the land and water, and deep passion for what they do truly embody the spirit of the East End.

What inspired this cover scene?

For the East End watercolor series, I’ve made a real effort to get to know the people whose work and lives are so tied to the environment. It’s been a pleasure to learn their stories firsthand. Cheryl and Stephanie, the “Clamity Janes,” completely fascinate me. If you live on the East End, you know clamming is part of the culture. The “Clamities” turned their love for it into a business. People join them at their clamming spot, sharing the experience of digging clams and the reward of eating them fresh.

One chilly April day they took me along, waders and all, to a beautiful hidden spot. I photographed them as they worked, never sure if I’d capture the moment that could become a painting, but enjoying the experience regardless. In this case, I think I was able to convey not only the beauty of the setting, but also the unique relationship these women share with clamming.

Where did you study, or are you self-taught? Can you talk about your learning process?

I’ve been working with watercolor for about six years now. Before that, I was focused on printmaking. I worked at the Adelphi University print shop, different shops in the city, and had my prints in various shows and galleries. I felt I needed a change, and watercolor seemed like the right fit. It’s actually similar to printmaking in the way you build up layers of color and it requires a technical approach. It is not the easiest medium to work with.

When I first began with watercolor, I studied with an amazing watercolorist, Michiyo Fukushima, at the New York Academy of Art. She really got me hooked. I am a big believer that you need to do the work to learn and find inspiration. I’m drawn to realism. Painting texture and detail keep me completely engaged. I guess I’m always trying to capture a sense of truth in what I see, and every painting teaches me something new by ‘really’ looking.

Can you talk about painting the North Fork specifically? What attracts you most in this part of Long Island?

I live on the North Fork, in South Jamesport, so I’ve gotten to know the local people from my daily life. I love how connected people are to the land and the water here. Whether it’s farmers, fishermen, or just neighbors who’ve been here forever, there’s this respect for the environment that is clearly apparent.

The East End has always drawn artists to paint. I think it’s because the light here feels so unique, it has this clarity that’s hard to describe but so inspiring. Then there’s the open space. I feel really lucky to be able to look out at the endless sky over the Peconic Bay or across wide stretches of farmland.

Do you have any new exhibitions or projects underway?

Right now, I’m showing my work locally with the North Fork Art Collective at the historic Fiedler Gallery on Main Street in Greenport, as well as at Art Studio Hamptons in Westhampton Beach. I’m also serving as vice president of the North East Watercolor Society, which is really exciting — we promote watercolor nationally through exhibitions and workshops. We are holding our National Juried Watercolor Show at the Kent Art Association in October. In August I showed a few of my still life watercolor paintings, at the Glen Hansen Art Studio in Southold.

On top of that, I’ve been fortunate to have my watercolors included in a number of national shows and to have received some awards along the way, which I’m very grateful for.

Do you have anything to add?

I would like to thank the farmers, fishermen, beekeepers, workers and whoever else has allowed me to be part of their daily activity so I can photograph them. I am particularly appreciative of the migrant workers. They are not “seen” but they are so important to our East End life. I honor them in my paintings.

I’d really love to put together a book of my East End paintings to commemorate both the people and the places, and to capture a bit of the history of life here. I’m still exploring and looking for more spots to paint, so I’m always open to suggestions from the community.

Where can people find your work?

These paintings and some prints are available at the North Fork Art Collective in Greenport. Please follow me on Instagram @madelinewatercolors or @nofoartcollective, @westhamptongallery, @northeastwatercolorsociety.