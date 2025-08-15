Hampton Bays

Ma's House in Hampton Bays

1 minute 08/15/2025
Amy Kirwin

Kimberly Goff
April Gornik, Erik Fischl, & Corinne Erni

Kimberly Goff
Brenda Simmons, Herbert Randall, & Margarite Smith

Kimberly Goff
Corine Erni, Elka Rifkin, Andrea Cote, & Nathanie Cote

Kimberly Goff
Elka Rifkin, Charles Forthofer and Joshua Obawole

Kimberly Goff
Ella Mahoney, Artist in residence

Kimberly Goff
Front-Jeremy & Kelly Dennis Back-Maureen McMahon, Brianne Hernandez, Stephanie Joyce, Debbie Rechter, Darlene Troge, & Danielle Hopson-Begun

Kimberly Goff
Georgette Grier-Key, Minerva Perez, Tien Ho So, Tom Oleszczuk, Heidi Rain, & Brenda Simmons

Kimberly Goff
Hope Sandrow & Melanie Crader

Kimberly Goff
Jeremy Dennis and Josh Halsey

Kimberly Goff
Jeremy Dennis, Denise Silva Denns, Avery & Kelly Dennis

Kimberly Goff
Jeremy Dennis, Tony Hunter, David & Darlene Troge, & Herbert Randall

Kimberly Goff
Jimmy Mack

Kimberly Goff
Joshua Obawole

Kimberly Goff
Kelly Dennis

Kimberly Goff
Maureen McMahon, Stephanie Joyce, Danielle Hopson-Begun

Kimberly Goff
Music by Grey Wolf Hunter

Kimberly Goff
Phillippe Cheng, Jon Snow, & Bastienne Schmidt

Kimberly Goff
Rev. Kimberly Johnson & Ann Welker

Kimberly Goff
Sarah Kautz, Jess Frost, & Laura Lee Kelly

Kimberly Goff
William P K Cater, Artist in Residence

Kimberly Goff

Ma’s House & BIPOC Art Studio, Inc. hosted its annual Friendraiser last week on the lawn of the historic Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays. The event brought together community members, supporters, and artists for an evening of connection and celebration, honoring three remarkable Shinnecock matriarchs: Princess Silva Arrow, Princess Nowedonah, and Princess Chee Chee. Guests enjoyed live music by Matt Grey Wolf Hunter, a puppet performance by artist-in-residence William PK Carter, and a silent auction supporting Indigenous art. Proceeds from the evening will help sustain Ma’s House’s mission of fostering BIPOC art, culture, and community on the East End.

