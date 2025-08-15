Ma's House in Hampton Bays

Amy Kirwin Kimberly Goff April Gornik, Erik Fischl, & Corinne Erni Kimberly Goff Brenda Simmons, Herbert Randall, & Margarite Smith Kimberly Goff Corine Erni, Elka Rifkin, Andrea Cote, & Nathanie Cote Kimberly Goff Elka Rifkin, Charles Forthofer and Joshua Obawole Kimberly Goff Ella Mahoney, Artist in residence Kimberly Goff Front-Jeremy & Kelly Dennis Back-Maureen McMahon, Brianne Hernandez, Stephanie Joyce, Debbie Rechter, Darlene Troge, & Danielle Hopson-Begun Kimberly Goff Georgette Grier-Key, Minerva Perez, Tien Ho So, Tom Oleszczuk, Heidi Rain, & Brenda Simmons Kimberly Goff Hope Sandrow & Melanie Crader Kimberly Goff Jeremy Dennis and Josh Halsey Kimberly Goff Jeremy Dennis, Denise Silva Denns, Avery & Kelly Dennis Kimberly Goff Jeremy Dennis, Tony Hunter, David & Darlene Troge, & Herbert Randall Kimberly Goff Jimmy Mack Kimberly Goff Joshua Obawole Kimberly Goff Kelly Dennis Kimberly Goff Maureen McMahon, Stephanie Joyce, Danielle Hopson-Begun Kimberly Goff Music by Grey Wolf Hunter Kimberly Goff Phillippe Cheng, Jon Snow, & Bastienne Schmidt Kimberly Goff Rev. Kimberly Johnson & Ann Welker Kimberly Goff Sarah Kautz, Jess Frost, & Laura Lee Kelly Kimberly Goff William P K Cater, Artist in Residence Kimberly Goff

Ma’s House & BIPOC Art Studio, Inc. hosted its annual Friendraiser last week on the lawn of the historic Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays. The event brought together community members, supporters, and artists for an evening of connection and celebration, honoring three remarkable Shinnecock matriarchs: Princess Silva Arrow, Princess Nowedonah, and Princess Chee Chee. Guests enjoyed live music by Matt Grey Wolf Hunter, a puppet performance by artist-in-residence William PK Carter, and a silent auction supporting Indigenous art. Proceeds from the evening will help sustain Ma’s House’s mission of fostering BIPOC art, culture, and community on the East End.