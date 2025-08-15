Ma's House in Hampton Bays
Ma’s House & BIPOC Art Studio, Inc. hosted its annual Friendraiser last week on the lawn of the historic Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays. The event brought together community members, supporters, and artists for an evening of connection and celebration, honoring three remarkable Shinnecock matriarchs: Princess Silva Arrow, Princess Nowedonah, and Princess Chee Chee. Guests enjoyed live music by Matt Grey Wolf Hunter, a puppet performance by artist-in-residence William PK Carter, and a silent auction supporting Indigenous art. Proceeds from the evening will help sustain Ma’s House’s mission of fostering BIPOC art, culture, and community on the East End.