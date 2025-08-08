Event & Party Photos

Photo Gallery: Midsummer Gala Celebration

By
1 minute 08/08/2025
Andrew and Charlotte Pilaro

Andrew and Charlotte Pilaro

Lisa Tamburini
Vanentina Perissi, Alexandra Stanton, Lee Evans Lee, Rohit Kumar

Vanentina Perissi, Alexandra Stanton, Lee Evans Lee, Rohit Kumar

Lisa Tamburini
Valentina Perissi and Lee Evans Lee

Valentina Perissi and Lee Evans Lee

Lisa Tamburini
Steven, Eliza, and Amy Horowitz

Steven, Eliza, and Amy Horowitz

Lisa Tamburini
Steven Israel, Cara Longworth, Karen and Dennis Mehiel

Steven Israel, Cara Longworth, Karen and Dennis Mehiel

Lisa Tamburini
Mayor William Manger

Mayor William Manger

Lisa Tamburini
Sonia Lowenberg, Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl, Dr. Yan Katsnelson and Victoria Schneps

Sonia Lowenberg, Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl, Dr. Yan Katsnelson and Victoria Schneps

Lisa Tamburini
Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder

Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder

Lisa Tamburini
Rich Wilkie, Steven Stolman, Tim Pontarelli

Rich Wilkie, Steven Stolman, Tim Pontarelli

Lisa Tamburini
Polina Proshkina

Polina Proshkina

Lisa Tamburini
Philippe Chen and Bastienne Schmidt

Philippe Chen and Bastienne Schmidt

Lisa Tamburini
Notoya Green and Fred Mwangaguhunga

Notoya Green and Fred Mwangaguhunga

Lisa Tamburini
Monica Ramirez-Montagut

Monica Ramirez-Montagut

Lisa Tamburini
Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Catherine Dumait-Harper

Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Catherine Dumait-Harper

Lisa Tamburini
Leticia and Rick Presutti, Ramona Singer, Yanina Fuertes, Valentin and Yaz Hernandez

Leticia and Rick Presutti, Ramona Singer, Yanina Fuertes, Valentin and Yaz Hernandez

Lisa Tamburini
Lee Evans Lee, Victoria Schneps, Valentina Perissi

Lee Evans Lee, Victoria Schneps, Valentina Perissi

Lisa Tamburini
Karen Mehiel and Monica Ramirez-Montagut

Karen Mehiel and Monica Ramirez-Montagut

Lisa Tamburini
Irina Kro Eicke and Maximillian Eicke

Irina Kro Eicke and Maximillian Eicke

Lisa Tamburini
Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder

Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder

Lisa Tamburini
Gerald and Judy Weinstein, Lauren and Todd Girshon

Gerald and Judy Weinstein, Lauren and Todd Girshon

Lisa Tamburini
Frederick and Robin Seegal

Frederick and Robin Seegal

Lisa Tamburini
Erin Burnett, Andrew and Charlotte Pilaro, David Rubulotta

Erin Burnett, Andrew and Charlotte Pilaro, David Rubulotta

Lisa Tamburini
Dr. Harvanit and Rohit Kumar

Dr. Harvanit and Rohit Kumar

Lisa Tamburini
Bobbie Braun and Mitchell Myrin

Bobbie Braun and Mitchell Myrin

Lisa Tamburini
Arana Hankin-Biggers and Sanford Biggers

Arana Hankin-Biggers and Sanford Biggers

Lisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala, Echoes of the Cosmos, brought together supporters, artists, and community leaders for an unforgettable evening in Water Mill. Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder were honored for their philanthropic leadership, and artists Sanford Biggers, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, and Nina Yankowitz were recognized for their creative impact. The event raised funds to support the Parrish’s education programs and exhibitions, strengthening the museum’s role in Long Island’s cultural community.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events