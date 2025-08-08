Photo Gallery: Midsummer Gala Celebration

The Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala, Echoes of the Cosmos, brought together supporters, artists, and community leaders for an unforgettable evening in Water Mill. Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder were honored for their philanthropic leadership, and artists Sanford Biggers, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, and Nina Yankowitz were recognized for their creative impact. The event raised funds to support the Parrish’s education programs and exhibitions, strengthening the museum’s role in Long Island’s cultural community.