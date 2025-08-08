Photo Gallery: Midsummer Gala Celebration
1 minute 08/08/2025
Andrew and Charlotte Pilaro
Vanentina Perissi, Alexandra Stanton, Lee Evans Lee, Rohit Kumar
Valentina Perissi and Lee Evans Lee
Steven, Eliza, and Amy Horowitz
Steven Israel, Cara Longworth, Karen and Dennis Mehiel
Mayor William Manger
Sonia Lowenberg, Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl, Dr. Yan Katsnelson and Victoria Schneps
Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder
Rich Wilkie, Steven Stolman, Tim Pontarelli
Polina Proshkina
Philippe Chen and Bastienne Schmidt
Notoya Green and Fred Mwangaguhunga
Monica Ramirez-Montagut
Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Catherine Dumait-Harper
Leticia and Rick Presutti, Ramona Singer, Yanina Fuertes, Valentin and Yaz Hernandez
Lee Evans Lee, Victoria Schneps, Valentina Perissi
Karen Mehiel and Monica Ramirez-Montagut
Irina Kro Eicke and Maximillian Eicke
Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder
Gerald and Judy Weinstein, Lauren and Todd Girshon
Frederick and Robin Seegal
Erin Burnett, Andrew and Charlotte Pilaro, David Rubulotta
Dr. Harvanit and Rohit Kumar
Bobbie Braun and Mitchell Myrin
Arana Hankin-Biggers and Sanford Biggers
The Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala, Echoes of the Cosmos, brought together supporters, artists, and community leaders for an unforgettable evening in Water Mill. Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder were honored for their philanthropic leadership, and artists Sanford Biggers, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, and Nina Yankowitz were recognized for their creative impact. The event raised funds to support the Parrish’s education programs and exhibitions, strengthening the museum’s role in Long Island’s cultural community.