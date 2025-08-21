Bay Street Theater Presents A Miserable Evening with Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman will be performing at Bay Street Theater on Aug. 25.

Jackie Hoffman, an award-winning comedian, actress and singer will conclude Bay Street Theater’s Music Mondays on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. with her latest show that isn’t recommended for happy people: A Miserable Evening with Jackie Hoffman.

The performance, which is described as a tragicomedy with original songs, will touch on topics prevalent today that Hoffman believes shouldn’t be ignored, like anti-semitism. The show aims to be observational about her life and the current state of the world. The songs touch on a variety of topics — like words we can and can’t use in today’s culture, along with another about how dangerous it is to live in New York. Hoffman also takes a song about immigrants from Hamilton, and performs it like a klezmer to celebrate Jewish immigrants.

“It’s something more caustic and harsh and not a sunny disposition,” Hoffman said, discussing the upcoming performance. “It’s more of an evening of comedy with comedy music.”

Hoffman, who grew up on Long Island, landed on the name A Miserable Evening when nothing else could strike her as a potential theme for a show that is multifaceted and plays on differing societal issues.

“I’m not going to obsess on it, but I’m not going to ignore how crazy and messed up everything is,” Hoffman said, explaining how she decided upon the name. “My style, my comedy, lies more in the miserable lane…”

The show, which is under the direction of Michael Schiralli and the musical direction of Lon Hoyt, is going to be a different evening than anything that preceded it on previous Music Mondays, according to Hoffman.

“I think I’m going to get people to leave here saying, well, it wasn’t exactly Music Monday… there will be music and hopefully a lot of laughter,” Hoffman said. “But you know, it might shock some people.”

Hoffman, who has established a rapport with both Schiralli and Hoyt since the early 2000s, notes they have helped translate her vision for the show, developing her ideas and contributing to the overall tone of the performance.

“I’ll say, here’s what I need, and then they’ll just give it what it needs to make it more palatable, or, if you will, less palatable to an audience… and just make it funny and fun,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman’s message to theater attendees is to simply see her point of view, and maybe even share a laugh about these serious topics. And, for those not completely set on coming to the performance — it’s only an hour.

“Come there with an open mind, expecting to have fun,” Hoffman said. Don’t take anything too seriously, and, the chip on your shoulder, leave it at the door.”

Tickets for the performance are available for purchase at baystreet.org.