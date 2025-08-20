Arts & Culture

Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

By
1 minute 08/20/2025
Dr. John D'Angelo, Dawn D'Angelo, Iris and Saul Katz, Brian Lally, Victoria Moran-Furman, David Martin, Larry Scott

Dr. John D'Angelo, Dawn D'Angelo, Iris and Saul Katz, Brian Lally, Victoria Moran-Furman, David Martin, Larry Scott

Mark Sagliocco
Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Mark Sagliocco
Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Mark Sagliocco
Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Mark Sagliocco
Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. Daniel Baker

Dr. Daniel Baker

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. Stacey E. Rosen

Dr. Stacey E. Rosen

Mark Sagliocco
Iris and Saul Katz

Iris and Saul Katz

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. Jill Kalman

Dr. Jill Kalman

Mark Sagliocco
Rosanna Scotto

Rosanna Scotto

Mark Sagliocco
Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall

Mark Sagliocco
Kenneth and Maria Fishel

Kenneth and Maria Fishel

Mark Sagliocco
Lynn and Larry Scott

Lynn and Larry Scott

Lynn and Larry ScottMark Sagliocco
Nicole Noonan, Leesa Rowland

Nicole Noonan, Leesa Rowland

Mark Sagliocco
David Martin, Victoria Moran-Furman

David Martin, Victoria Moran-Furman

Mark Sagliocco
Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Mark Sagliocco
Rosanna Scotto, Fern Mallis, Tamron Hall

Rosanna Scotto, Fern Mallis, Tamron Hall

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. Daniel Baker, Dr. Jill Kalman, Dr. Stacey Rosen, and Rosanna Scotto

Dr. Daniel Baker, Dr. Jill Kalman, Dr. Stacey Rosen, and Rosanna Scotto

Mark Sagliocco

Northwell Health’s seventh annual Summer Hamptons Evening raised $1.25 million to benefit the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. More than 300 supporters attended the event at the home of Victoria Moran-Furman in Watermill.  The event was co-hosted with Iris and Saul Katz, Eric Moran, and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events. Emceed by Rosanna Scotto, the evening supported Northwell’s mission to provide exceptional, individualized care for women at every stage of life. Since its inception, the benefit has raised over $6 million for women’s health and the communities Northwell serves.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events