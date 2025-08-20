Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening
1 minute 08/20/2025
Dr. John D'Angelo, Dawn D'Angelo, Iris and Saul Katz, Brian Lally, Victoria Moran-Furman, David Martin, Larry Scott
Dr. Daniel Baker
Dr. Stacey E. Rosen
Iris and Saul Katz
Dr. Jill Kalman
Rosanna Scotto
Tamron Hall
Kenneth and Maria Fishel
Lynn and Larry Scott
Nicole Noonan, Leesa Rowland
David Martin, Victoria Moran-Furman
Rosanna Scotto, Fern Mallis, Tamron Hall
Dr. Daniel Baker, Dr. Jill Kalman, Dr. Stacey Rosen, and Rosanna Scotto
Northwell Health’s seventh annual Summer Hamptons Evening raised $1.25 million to benefit the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. More than 300 supporters attended the event at the home of Victoria Moran-Furman in Watermill. The event was co-hosted with Iris and Saul Katz, Eric Moran, and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events. Emceed by Rosanna Scotto, the evening supported Northwell’s mission to provide exceptional, individualized care for women at every stage of life. Since its inception, the benefit has raised over $6 million for women’s health and the communities Northwell serves.