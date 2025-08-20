Northwell Health Hamptons Summer Evening

Northwell Health’s seventh annual Summer Hamptons Evening raised $1.25 million to benefit the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. More than 300 supporters attended the event at the home of Victoria Moran-Furman in Watermill. The event was co-hosted with Iris and Saul Katz, Eric Moran, and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events. Emceed by Rosanna Scotto, the evening supported Northwell’s mission to provide exceptional, individualized care for women at every stage of life. Since its inception, the benefit has raised over $6 million for women’s health and the communities Northwell serves.