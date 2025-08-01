Photo Gallery: Picnic Fun Lights Up Southampton

Ann H. Yawney, Ava Bianchi Rob Rich Arey Golden, Eloise Pettey Rob Rich Arnie Rosenshein, Paola Rosenshein Rob Rich Brian Carolan, Elizabeth Bowden, Martin Mendoza Rob Rich Rob Rich David Kreiger, Jake Kreiger, Devorah Rose Rob Rich Donna Colonna, Darren Ottati, Annmarie Dellatori Rob Rich Rob Rich James Marzigliano, Kathryn McEntee Marzigliano, Barbara McEntee, Michael Loeb Rob Rich Josiah Barlow, Simon Shanahan, Nicholas Sorrentino, Thomas Naro, Luiz Delancer Rob Rich Julie Phillips, Lisa Taylor, Allison Morrow Rob Rich Mayor Bill Manger, Melanie McLennan Rob Rich Nyla Kumaraiah, Deepa Kumaraiah Rob Rich Rob Rich Rob Rich The Best Family Rob Rich The Kumar Family and The Robinson Family Rob Rich The Price Family Rob Rich

The 38th Southampton Fresh Air Home’s Annual American Picnic recently brought together the community for its vital cause. This event is dedicated to supporting children and young adults with physical disabilities. It was proudly led by its Honorary Chairs, Margie and Michael Loeb.