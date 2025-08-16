Pickleball Fundraiser ‘Dinks For Headway’ Honors Jake Greenbaum, Supports Children with Brain Tumors

Play pickleball!

Dinks For Headway, tiny shots for a big impact, is a pickleball round-robin fundraising event being held on Wednesday, Aug. 20 to benefit the Making Headway Foundation. Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sport, at 86 Depot Road in Westhampton Beach, donated the court time and is the host location. It begins at 4 p.m.

All skill levels are welcome. Even if you don’t know how to play, lessons will be offered, and a beginner’s game will be part of the fun.

Seth Greiner, of Greiner Physical Therapy, the founder of this event, is offering a dynamic warm up, and throughout the afternoon stretch and recovery treatments will be given by Greiner and three of his licensed physical therapists.

To keep things popping, there will be raffles, a 50/50, and a silent auction that has women’s jewelry, gift cards, and a golf package for four at the Westhampton Country Club. Up until the day of the event, you can participate now in the raffles and 50/50 by going to Lillian’s Hair Salon, located at 63 Main Street in Westhampton Beach. Silent auction bids can be made online, using the above website.

The event is in memory of Jake Greenbaum, who was nicknamed the unofficial mayor of Westhampton Beach. When Jake was only three months old, it was discovered that he had a rare pediatric brain tumor. After brain surgery and chemotherapy, he miraculously was cured. When he was four, he and his parents, Elisa and Clint, moved to Westhampton Beach. Jake went to the Westhampton Beach BOCES, and then to the IGHL day program. After only one month of illness, Jake died of another type of cancer. The Dinks for Headway event is on the five-year anniversary of Jake’s death.

Currently, Elisa and Clint are the chair and vice chair of Making Headway.

The foundation is dedicated to the care, comfort, and cure of children with brain and spinal cord tumors. It has been in existence for 29 years, and over that time has invested more than $30 million in grants, services, programs, and events for families impacted by pediatric brain tumors.

Everything Making Headway provides for these children and their families is always free of charge.

After working with Elisa for the past four years, to help her recover from a traumatic bike accident, and hearing about Jake and his impact on the community, Greiner decided to organize this event. He understands that Jake would have thought the sound of the pickleball paddle hitting the ball was hilarious!

Tickets to play are $50. To sign up and to donate visit givebutter.com/c/dinksforheadway