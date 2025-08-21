PJs by PJ Limited-Edition Hamptons Set Brings Coastal Icons to Your Sleepwear

PJs by PJ has become widely recognized for their buttery-soft fabrics and unique icon prints, with each collection representing a different city across the country.

The latest limited-edition drop from place-inspired pajama brand, PJs by PJ, is a love letter to the Hamptons captured in a printed pajama set that’s equal parts cozy, nostalgic and elevated enough to wear beyond your bedroom. The brand’s design process is driven by founder Phoebe Janovic’s own emotional connection to places, starting with her college experience in New Orleans.

“I started this because I loved Tulane so much, and when I moved away, I missed it. So I thought, why can’t I go to sleep there every night?” she said.

Now, with its first limited-edition release, PJs by PJ turns its focus to the Hamptons. The whimsical print features 24 iconic Hamptons references including Duryea’s lobster salad, the Surf Lodge, Stephen’s Talkhouse, Clam Bar, the Hampton Classic and even more niche references like Round Swamp Farm’s chicken fingers.

“There’s no Hamptons without those!” Janovic says. Janovic, a fifth-generation New Yorker, created the Hamptons print as an ode to the town’s layered experience. “When you’re younger, you can’t drive, so you only know the places you can walk to,” she said. “But as you grow up, you gain access to more. The Hamptons kind of unfolds with you.”

From dream destinations like The Surf Lodge to staples like Hampton Coffee Company, the print taps into both everyday comforts and hard-to-get-into hotspots.

“Some of it is aspirational,” she added. “Like, maybe I’m not at The Surf Lodge tonight, but I’m wearing it, so I can feel like I am.”

Whether you’re steps from the sand or dreaming of your next escape, PJs by PJ’s new print invites you into that Hamptons state of mind.