Dan Rattiner Talks with Bonnie Cannon, Director Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center

Meet Bonnie Cannon

Episode 244: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Bonnie Cannon, director of the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center. Located on the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, the center aims to help all underserved children from Islip to Montauk by educating, empowering, and encouraging self-sufficiency.

