Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Andrea Grover, Guild Hall Executive Director

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Andrea Grover

Episode 241: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Andrea Grover, the executive director of Guild Hall in East Hampton. A mainstay in the Hamptons since 1931, Guild Hall is one of the first multidisciplinary art institutions in America. With vast year round programming and offerings, including art exhibitions, live theater and much more, Guild Hall is truly a cultural cornerstone of the East End.

