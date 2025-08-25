Recipes

Recipe: Make Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Pepperoncini

By Chef Joe Isidori
2 minute 08/25/2025
Chef Joe Isidori’s Sautéed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and pepperoncini from Arthur & Sons!
Chef Joe Isidori's Sautéed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and pepperoncini from Arthur & Sons!

Learn to make Chef Joe Isidori’s Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Pepperoncini from Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton with this handy recipe!

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Pepperoncini

Ingredients

1 bunch broccoli rabe
¼ cup garlic, sliced
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch chili flake
1 cup chicken stock or bullion
6oz butter

Directions

Trim the ends of the broccoli rabe then blanch it in a large pot of heavily salted water over high heat by adding it to the water for about 1 minute only until it is bright green. Immediately transfer the broccoli rabe to a large bowl filled with cold water to shock it.

Dry the broccoli rabe and set aside.

In a frying pan, sauté the sliced garlic in olive oil, then add salt and pepper and a pinch of chili flake.

Add broccoli rabe to the frying pan and deglaze with stock and butter. Cook though.

Serve.

