Recipe: Make Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Pepperoncini
Learn to make Chef Joe Isidori’s Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Pepperoncini from Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton with this handy recipe!
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Pepperoncini
Ingredients
1 bunch broccoli rabe
¼ cup garlic, sliced
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch chili flake
1 cup chicken stock or bullion
6oz butter
Directions
Trim the ends of the broccoli rabe then blanch it in a large pot of heavily salted water over high heat by adding it to the water for about 1 minute only until it is bright green. Immediately transfer the broccoli rabe to a large bowl filled with cold water to shock it.
Dry the broccoli rabe and set aside.
In a frying pan, sauté the sliced garlic in olive oil, then add salt and pepper and a pinch of chili flake.
Add broccoli rabe to the frying pan and deglaze with stock and butter. Cook though.
Serve.