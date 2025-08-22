5 Shelter Island Residents to Showcase Solar Energy in Solar House Tour

Solar cell or Solar Panel Modern technology for energy revolution, Alternative power source to saving environment, Photovoltaic module blue color tone.

The Town of Shelter Island Green Options Advisory Committee will hold a solar house tour on Aug. 24 in which Shelter Island residents with rooftop solar panels will have the opportunity to showcase their green technology to other locals.

The tour is scheduled for the day after the town’s annual Green Expo and will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. while allowing residents the opportunity to learn from five solar-powered residents about how to reduce their electricity costs and carbon footprints. The Shelter Island Town Board voted on Aug. 11 to authorize the Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams to sign acknowledgement and hold harmless agreements with the residents planning to showcase their solar energy as part of the tour.

Residents will be on site at each tour location to answer questions related to financial and technical concerns about installing solar energy sources. The town encourages those interested in the tour to register online — the registration form can be found at shelterislandtown.gov/225/Green-Options-Committee. A map showing the five solar-powered locations featured on the tour is also available.

Refreshments will be served after the tour from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church located at 32 North Ferry Road.