Event & Party Photos

Photos: SoFo Hosts 36th Annual Summer Gala Benefit 

By
1 minute 08/08/2025
Andy Sabin and Vivi Zhou

Andy Sabin and Vivi Zhou

Lisa Tamburini
Ann Welker and Kathleen Mulcahey

Ann Welker and Kathleen Mulcahey

Lisa Tamburini
Elise Trucks, Bernie Gershon, Louise and Steve Bergerson

Elise Trucks, Bernie Gershon, Louise and Steve Bergerson

Lisa Tamburini
Frank Quevedo, Andy Sabin, Kim Lippmann

Frank Quevedo, Andy Sabin, Kim Lippmann

Lisa Tamburini
Gavin Freeman and Danielle Gingerich

Gavin Freeman and Danielle Gingerich

Lisa Tamburini
Ian Duke

Ian Duke

Lisa Tamburini
Tommy John and Andrea Schiavoni

Tommy John and Andrea Schiavoni

Lisa Tamburini
Joshua Fox, Jean Shafiroff, Jeff Corwin, Andy Sabin, Erica Noble , Roman Iwanasko

Joshua Fox, Jean Shafiroff, Jeff Corwin, Andy Sabin, Erica Noble , Roman Iwanasko

Lisa Tamburini
Nancy Grady, Diana Aceti, Mary Greisser

Nancy Grady, Diana Aceti, Mary Greisser

Lisa Tamburini
Nicole and Brad Chessin

Nicole and Brad Chessin

Lisa Tamburini
Pam and Jim Ash, Kathy Dombo

Pam and Jim Ash, Kathy Dombo

Lisa Tamburini
Paul King and Juliana Sanchez

Paul King and Juliana Sanchez

Lisa Tamburini
Russell Mittermeier, Erica Noble, Ray Iwanowski

Russell Mittermeier, Erica Noble, Ray Iwanowski

Rob Rich
Samantha and Elisa Shireman

Samantha and Elisa Shireman

Lisa Tamburini
Scott Valary, Ann Liguori, Gregory D_Elia, Chris Teakle

Scott Valary, Ann Liguori, Gregory D_Elia, Chris Teakle

Lisa Tamburini
Steve and Alex Grapstein

Steve and Alex Grapstein

Lisa Tamburini
Susan Lahrman, Peter McCracken, Catherine Ellams

Susan Lahrman, Peter McCracken, Catherine Ellams

Lisa Tamburini

The South Fork Natural History Museum hosted its 36th Annual Summer Gala Benefit  “Champions of the Wild: A New Generation” this past Saturday in Bridgehampton.  The evening honored Ray Iwanowski and Erica Noble, Joshua Fox, and Jeff Corwin for their dedication to environmental stewardship. Guests enjoyed a seated dinner, an exciting auction, and dancing.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events