Southampton Arts Center Presents Beyond the Present

Abby Lott, Josh Fayer

Rob Rich
Andrea Karambelas, Laura Koch

Rob Rich
Annie Cleary, Kashif Hamid, Anais Corpan, Wesner Pierre

Rob Rich
Artist Austin Lee with his artwork, Susu Lee

Rob Rich
Christine Mack

Rob Rich

Rob Rich
Donna Kennedy, Patrick Yaffe, Adam Weiss, Rita Rosenberg

Rob Rich
Gigi and Carl Grimstad

Rob Rich
James Snyder, Christine Mack, Omino Gardezi, Cindy Farkas, Helena Vahradian

Rob Rich
Jamie and Peter Gregory

Rob Rich
Jane and Bart Shallat

Rob Rich
Jason Sander, Art Peponis, Natasha Schlesinger, Adam Schlesinger, Michael Schlesinger

Rob Rich
Lauren and Brian Waterman

Rob Rich
Lauren Day Roberts, Sylvia Hemingway

Rob Rich
Maria Sarro, Terry Sarro, Cat Tremblay

Rob Rich
Natasha Schlesinger

Rob Rich
Nicole Salmasi

Rob Rich
Olga Rafaela

Rob Rich
Simone and David Levinson

Rob Rich
The Wright Family

Rob Rich

Southampton Arts Center welcomed over 400 guests for the opening of The Christine Mack Art Collection: Beyond the Present – Collecting for the Future. The evening celebrated Mack’s diverse and dynamic collection, with cocktails, art, and a post-reception dinner highlighting her commitment to supporting emerging artists.

