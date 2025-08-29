Southampton Arts Center Presents Beyond the Present
08/29/2025
Abby Lott, Josh Fayer
Andrea Karambelas, Laura Koch
Annie Cleary, Kashif Hamid, Anais Corpan, Wesner Pierre
Artist Austin Lee with his artwork, Susu Lee
Christine Mack
Donna Kennedy, Patrick Yaffe, Adam Weiss, Rita Rosenberg
Gigi and Carl Grimstad
James Snyder, Christine Mack, Omino Gardezi, Cindy Farkas, Helena Vahradian
Jamie and Peter Gregory
Jane and Bart Shallat
Jason Sander, Art Peponis, Natasha Schlesinger, Adam Schlesinger, Michael Schlesinger
Lauren and Brian Waterman
Lauren Day Roberts, Sylvia Hemingway
Maria Sarro, Terry Sarro, Cat Tremblay
Natasha Schlesinger
Nicole Salmasi
Olga Rafaela
Simone and David Levinson
The Wright Family
Southampton Arts Center welcomed over 400 guests for the opening of The Christine Mack Art Collection: Beyond the Present – Collecting for the Future. The evening celebrated Mack’s diverse and dynamic collection, with cocktails, art, and a post-reception dinner highlighting her commitment to supporting emerging artists.