Southampton Arts Center Presents Beyond the Present

Southampton Arts Center welcomed over 400 guests for the opening of The Christine Mack Art Collection: Beyond the Present – Collecting for the Future. The evening celebrated Mack’s diverse and dynamic collection, with cocktails, art, and a post-reception dinner highlighting her commitment to supporting emerging artists.