Southold Passes New Irrigation Restriction

An automatic sprinkler system watering a lawn (Getty Images)

The Southold Town Board approved new restrictions on irrigation intended to conserve the public drinking water supply just as the Suffolk County’s groundwater faces high demands this summer.

The measure passed in a 4–1 vote on July 22, with Councilwoman Jill Doherty, the lone vote against it stating that it would be difficult to enforce, and Councilwoman Louisa Evans absent after leaving early to catch a ferry. The two provisions of the bill, which were both removed and subsequently added back, call for the implementation of odd/even watering schedules and require irrigation companies to provide a letter to their customers ensuring their system complies with town regulations.

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said such systems are set up to turn on automatically so “people don’t think about it afterward.”

Suffolk County Water Authority Chairman Jeff Szabo gave a passionate argument in favor of the legislation before the vote. Orient farmer Tom Stevenson questioned the removal of the company letter requirement.

The watering schedule has automatic irrigation systems set so properties with odd-numbered street addresses are activated on odd-numbered days, and similarly for even-numbered properties. The law is aimed mainly at residential homes. Agricultural operations, residential food gardens, nurseries and garden centers are exempt. Szabo argued that this method of regulating water would be effective in relieving some of the water demand during the high peak season, an issue Suffolk is currently facing.

The legislation also requires new automatic irrigation systems to be installed with irrigation controllers that stop irrigation after 1/2 inch of rainfall, and thereafter not operate for two days. Those with existing irrigation systems are required to install rain sensors or smart controllers within three years. People who water their lawns outside of the allotted times during drought could be fined up to $1,000.

This new legislation comes after more pushback over the 8.5-mile North Fork Pipeline the SCWA proposed years ago. The pipeline would supply water to help combat the peak water demand in North Fork during the summer, water authority officials said.

Szabo said that during peak demand, the water authority’s storage tanks are often almost drained, with only a few feet of water remaining. Additionally, high pumpage during these times can cause salt water to “upcone” into the wells, causing potential irreparable damage.

“When everyone waters at once, our system cannot recover,” Szabo said. “That’s the reality we’re already living with, and the consequences would be dire.”

On July 23, only a day later, the SCWA issued a Stage 1 Water Alert for all of its 1.2 million customers, but has specifically been urging residents in Montauk, the Town of Southold, and several other up-island communities.

“We’re working around the clock to keep up with demand and maintain pressure throughout the system, but we need help,” said Szabo. “This is a shared responsibility. Everyone doing their part makes a real difference.”