The Hilton West Palm Beach

This September, the iconic Hilton West Palm Beach turns up the heat with a vibrant lineup of interactive programming perfect for locals and visitors alike. From energizing fitness and wellness classes, including full moon yoga and floating sound baths, to lively poolside sessions with DJ sets every Saturday, there’s something for everyone. Guests can also enjoy live jazz nights at Palma, happy hour at Galley, and Flavor South Florida’s month-long dining experiences — featuring a three-course prix fixe at Galley and an exclusive eight-course omakase at Moody Tongue Sushi. Whether you’re here to relax, recharge, or indulge, September at Hilton West Palm Beach promises unforgettable experiences.