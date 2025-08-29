The Southampton Hospital Foundation
Andrea Goldsmith and Carol Gomes
Elena Ford and Mitch Seldin
Emily Mastaler and Jon McAuliffe
Father Alexander Karloutsos and John Catsimatidis
Fern Mallis and Patrick Guadagno
Hollis Forbes, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, Cindy Willis, Sarah Wetenhall, Margo Nederlander, Shaila Fuchs, Laura Lofaro Freeman
Jackie Mitchell and Michael Goldstein
Jamee and Peter Gregory
Jeff Pfeifle, Barbara Zweig, Sally Van Erk, David Granville
Jim and Hollis Forbes
Kate and Andrew Davis
Lisa and Philip Crawford
Peter Thomas Roth
Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall
Veronica Atkins, Maximillian and Irina Kro Eicke
William and Rosalind Wertheim
The Southampton Hospital Foundation hosted its 67th Annual Summer Party, “A Night in Marrakesh,” raising funds for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the new East Hampton Emergency Department. Held under the tents on Wickapogue Road in Southampton, The evening honored Kate and Andrew Davis for their commitment to expanding local healthcare. The benefit featured live music, and a spirited paddle auction celebrating community support for life-saving care on the East End.