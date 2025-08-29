Arts & Culture

The Southampton Hospital Foundation

By
1 minute 08/29/2025
Andrea Goldsmith and Carol Gomes

Andrea Goldsmith and Carol Gomes

Lisa Tamburini
Elena Ford and Mitch Seldin

Elena Ford and Mitch Seldin

Lisa Tamburini
Emily Mastaler and Jon McAuliffe

Emily Mastaler and Jon McAuliffe

Lisa Tamburini
Father Alexander Karloutsos and John Catsimatidis

Father Alexander Karloutsos and John Catsimatidis

Lisa Tamburini
Fern Mallis and Patrick Guadagno

Fern Mallis and Patrick Guadagno

Lisa Tamburini
Hollis Forbes, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, Cindy Willis, Sarah Wetenhall, Margo Nederlander, Shaila Fuchs, Laura Lofaro Freeman

Hollis Forbes, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, Cindy Willis, Sarah Wetenhall, Margo Nederlander, Shaila Fuchs, Laura Lofaro Freeman

Lisa Tamburini
Jackie Mitchell and Michael Goldstein

Jackie Mitchell and Michael Goldstein

Lisa Tamburini
Jamee and Peter Gregory

Jamee and Peter Gregory

Lisa Tamburini
Jeff Pfeifle, Barbara Zweig, Sally Van Erk, David Granville

Jeff Pfeifle, Barbara Zweig, Sally Van Erk, David Granville

Lisa Tamburini
Jim and Hollis Forbes

Jim and Hollis Forbes

Lisa Tamburini
Kate and Andrew Davis

Kate and Andrew Davis

Lisa Tamburini
Lisa and Philip Crawford

Lisa and Philip Crawford

Lisa Tamburini
Peter Thomas Roth

Peter Thomas Roth

Lisa Tamburini
Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall

Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall

Lisa Tamburini
Veronica Atkins, Maximillian and Irina Kro Eicke

Veronica Atkins, Maximillian and Irina Kro Eicke

Lisa Tamburini
William and Rosalind Wertheim

William and Rosalind Wertheim

Lisa Tamburini

The Southampton Hospital Foundation hosted its 67th Annual Summer Party, “A Night in Marrakesh,” raising funds for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the new East Hampton Emergency Department. Held under the tents on Wickapogue Road in Southampton, The evening honored Kate and Andrew Davis for their commitment to expanding local healthcare. The benefit featured live music, and a spirited paddle auction celebrating community support for life-saving care on the East End.

