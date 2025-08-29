The Southampton Hospital Foundation

Andrea Goldsmith and Carol Gomes Lisa Tamburini Elena Ford and Mitch Seldin Lisa Tamburini Emily Mastaler and Jon McAuliffe Lisa Tamburini Father Alexander Karloutsos and John Catsimatidis Lisa Tamburini Fern Mallis and Patrick Guadagno Lisa Tamburini Hollis Forbes, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, Cindy Willis, Sarah Wetenhall, Margo Nederlander, Shaila Fuchs, Laura Lofaro Freeman Lisa Tamburini Jackie Mitchell and Michael Goldstein Lisa Tamburini Jamee and Peter Gregory Lisa Tamburini Jeff Pfeifle, Barbara Zweig, Sally Van Erk, David Granville Lisa Tamburini Jim and Hollis Forbes Lisa Tamburini Kate and Andrew Davis Lisa Tamburini Lisa and Philip Crawford Lisa Tamburini Peter Thomas Roth Lisa Tamburini Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall Lisa Tamburini Veronica Atkins, Maximillian and Irina Kro Eicke Lisa Tamburini William and Rosalind Wertheim Lisa Tamburini

The Southampton Hospital Foundation hosted its 67th Annual Summer Party, “A Night in Marrakesh,” raising funds for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the new East Hampton Emergency Department. Held under the tents on Wickapogue Road in Southampton, The evening honored Kate and Andrew Davis for their commitment to expanding local healthcare. The benefit featured live music, and a spirited paddle auction celebrating community support for life-saving care on the East End.