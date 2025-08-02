Photos: 'Tiny Feet, Big Futures' Benefits Childhood Center
1 minute 08/02/2025
Board Members: Tim Frazier, Mariah Whitmore and Joan Overlock
Laurie Malman, John & Sue Korn
Linda & Step Fogelson
Lisa Ehrlich & Kim Hopkins
Marilyn and Peter Von Scoyoc
Mark & Linda Sussman
Event Musicians: Pete Lanctot, Nick Jost & Rick Snell
Award Recipient EH Town Supervisor Peter Von Scoyoc
Rex & Sarah Diacre
Sherrie & Howie Lippman
The Cruz family
Tommy John and Andrea Schiavoni
Wendy Lico
Yolanda Coste & Elena Baes
The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center recently hosted its annual benefit, drawing the community together for an evening of live music and a silent auction. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Eleanor Prize to East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. Mariah Whitmore, the Center’s Director of Development, skillfully led the festivities.