Photos: 'Tiny Feet, Big Futures' Benefits Childhood Center

By
1 minute 08/02/2025
Board Members: Tim Frazier, Mariah Whitmore and Joan Overlock

Julie Froehlch
Laurie Malman, John & Sue Korn

Julie Froehlch
Linda & Step Fogelson

Julie Froehlch
Lisa Ehrlich & Kim Hopkins

Julie Froehlch
Marilyn and Peter Von Scoyoc

Julie Froehlch
Mark & Linda Sussman

Julie Froehlch
Event Musicians: Pete Lanctot, Nick Jost & Rick Snell

Julie Froehlch
Award Recipient EH Town Supervisor Peter Von Scoyoc

Julie Froehlch
Rex & Sarah Diacre

Julie Froehlch
Sherrie & Howie Lippman

Julie Froehlch
The Cruz family

Julie Froehlch
Tommy John and Andrea Schiavoni

Julie Froehlch
Wendy Lico

Julie Froehlch
Yolanda Coste & Elena Baes

Julie Froehlch

The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center recently hosted its annual benefit, drawing the community together for an evening of live music and a silent auction. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Eleanor Prize to East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. Mariah Whitmore, the Center’s Director of Development, skillfully led the festivities.

