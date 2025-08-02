Photos: 'Tiny Feet, Big Futures' Benefits Childhood Center

Board Members: Tim Frazier, Mariah Whitmore and Joan Overlock Julie Froehlch Laurie Malman, John & Sue Korn Julie Froehlch Linda & Step Fogelson Julie Froehlch Lisa Ehrlich & Kim Hopkins Julie Froehlch Marilyn and Peter Von Scoyoc Julie Froehlch Mark & Linda Sussman Julie Froehlch Event Musicians: Pete Lanctot, Nick Jost & Rick Snell Julie Froehlch Award Recipient EH Town Supervisor Peter Von Scoyoc Julie Froehlch Rex & Sarah Diacre Julie Froehlch Sherrie & Howie Lippman Julie Froehlch The Cruz family Julie Froehlch Tommy John and Andrea Schiavoni Julie Froehlch Wendy Lico Julie Froehlch Yolanda Coste & Elena Baes Julie Froehlch

The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center recently hosted its annual benefit, drawing the community together for an evening of live music and a silent auction. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Eleanor Prize to East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. Mariah Whitmore, the Center’s Director of Development, skillfully led the festivities.