Tony Yazbeck Brings Music & Charm to Bay Street Theater

Tony Yazbeck

Tony Award nominee and famed Broadway actor Tony Yazbeck is coming to Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater stage for one night only on Monday, Aug. 18, and will dazzle on the stage for a memorable night of musical performances and charm.

Yazbeck, a California native, will perform as part of the theater’s Music Monday series at 8 p.m. and is known for notable roles in shows, such as Gypsy at age 11, On the Town, and Flying Over Sunset. Over the years, he has been recognized for his outstanding performances through award wins such as the Astaire Award for On the Town, Chita Rivera Award for Prince of Broadway, and other nominations for the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards.

“My goal is to always stay present with the audience and share in my honesty of what I have experienced over the years. I also love the improvisational atmosphere of how tap dance and music come together to tell a story for that night only,” he shared when asked about his performance. “Each show has its own vibe and energy. Each show has a different kind of audience. I like to blend Broadway, standards and contemporary tunes with my own style and the ability to story tell [through] tap dance. I feel very at home with the audience. I hope to bring them into my play space.”

As he performs, Yazbeck mentions the most powerful element is “the ability to be fully present,” as he hopes to create a connection with himself and the audience. He also asks himself important questions such as, “What am I feeling?” or “Where am I at today in life?” in order to present himself in the most authentic and freeing way possible.

His other Broadway credits include Chicago, Oklahoma!, White Christmas, and The Beast in the Jungle, with television and film credits such as American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Smash, and a feature documentary called Every Little Step. He is also a talented singer and has appeared in several concerts, including the San Francisco Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas, National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap with Michael Barret, and his own solo concert at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series.

In recent years, he has also been an avid director and began his journey with Stephen Schwartz’s 2024 musical version of Children of Eden. He is expected to direct the upcoming show of Jane Eyre in concert at Lincoln Center in Feb. 2026.

Admission prices for the Bay Street Theater show in Sag Harbor (1 Bay Street) range from $89.99 to $129.99. To purchase tickets and for more information about Tony Yazbeck’s career and performance, visit Bay Street Theater’s website at baystreet.org.