Content creator Traci Hoch, the voice behind Long Island Whimsy, has built a following by spotlighting the local places, flavors, and moments that spark joy. Balancing a global marketing career with a passion for sharing real, personal experiences, she captures the charm of Long Island and the Hamptons with heart, authenticity, and curiosity.

Briefly describe how your journey as a content creator began:

My journey as a content creator started naturally. I’ve always loved sharing my favorite places, meals and local gems. Friends and family constantly came to me for recommendations, so turning that passion into something more just made sense. About two years ago, I began growing what started as a hobby into Long Island Whimsy, a space where I spotlight the best of Long Island (and beyond). By day, I lead marketing for a global tech company, but in my free time, you’ll find me capturing the experiences, flavors and events that make life a little more whimsical.

What type of content do you focus on, and what inspires it?

Most of what I share centers around restaurants and events on Long Island — but true to my name, it’s often the unexpected little moments that inspire me most. A product I genuinely love, a hidden hotel or vineyard, or even a random roadside find — if it sparks joy, I want to share it. And every now and then, you’ll catch some travel content — because some places are just too good not to share.

What do you want your audience to feel or take away from your page?

I want people to feel like they’re getting a genuine glimpse into the things I actually enjoy. What I share is personal and true to me — not overly curated, not just collaborations, but real experiences that left an impression. If it shows up on my page, it’s because I genuinely liked it and think others might too.

What’s a favorite way you like to spend time in the Hamptons?

Some of my best Hamptons days happen when I have zero plans. I’ll just get in the car, start driving, and see what I find—a farm stand I didn’t know existed, a garden tucked behind a fence, a new restaurant that instantly feels like a favorite. That’s what I love most about the Hamptons — there’s always something to stumble on, no matter the season or your mood. Even in the off-season, it still has that quiet kind of magic that keeps me coming back.