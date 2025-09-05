East Hampton

Artists & Writers Hit a Home Run for Local Causes

By
1 minute 09/05/2025
Walter Isaacson

Walter Isaacson

Victoria Hilton
Victoria Hilton

Victoria Hilton

Lisa Tamburini
Tommy John Schiavoni, Julie Ratner, Kathee Burke Gonzalez

Tommy John Schiavoni, Julie Ratner, Kathee Burke Gonzalez

The Writers
The Writers

The Writers

The Artists
The Artists

The Artists

Lisa Tamburini
Sonia Morgan and John Schenk

Sonia Morgan and John Schenk

Lisa Tamburini
Phoenix House Volunteers

Phoenix House Volunteers

Lisa Tamburini
Paul Winam and Lila Pinto

Paul Winam and Lila Pinto

Lisa Tamburini
Mosheh and Olivia Oinounou

Mosheh and Olivia Oinounou

Lisa Tamburini
Mike Lupica, Jonathan Lemire, Ken Auletta, Joe Lemire

Mike Lupica, Jonathan Lemire, Ken Auletta, Joe Lemire

Mike and Alex Lupica
Mike and Alex Lupica

Mike and Alex Lupica

Lori Singer
Lori Singer

Lori Singer

Lisa Tamburini
Kevin and Deb McEneaney

Kevin and Deb McEneaney

Lisa Tamburini
Ken Auletta and East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larson

Ken Auletta and East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larson

Lisa Tamburini
Jonathan Lemire at bat

Jonathan Lemire at bat

Lisa Tamburini
John Schenk and Sonia Morgan

John Schenk and Sonia Morgan

Lisa Tamburini
John Avlon and Walter Isaacson

John Avlon and Walter Isaacson

Lisa Tamburini
East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larson

East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larson

Lisa Tamburini
East End Hospice Volunteers

East End Hospice Volunteers

DJ Chef Marc Weiss
DJ Chef Marc Weiss

DJ Chef Marc Weiss

Lisa Tamburini
David Brandman with the game Umpires

David Brandman with the game Umpires

Dan Rattiner
Dan Rattiner

Dan Rattiner

Dakota Quackenbush
Dakota Quackenbush

Dakota Quackenbush

Lisa Tamburini
Clay and Parker Calvert

Clay and Parker Calvert

Lisa Tamburini
Ann Liguori and Ken Auletta

Ann Liguori and Ken Auletta

Lisa Tamburini
Alec Sokolow and Lance Romance

Alec Sokolow and Lance Romance

Lisa Tamburini

The Artists & Writers Annual Softball Game kicked off its 77th anniversary at Herrick Park in East Hampton on Saturday. Celebrities, artists, and writers faced off in the spirited charity matchup.  Guests enjoyed classic ballpark fare, fun competition, and a beloved Hamptons tradition that proves in this game, everybody wins while raising funds for vital East End organizations.

