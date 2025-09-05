Artists & Writers Hit a Home Run for Local Causes
1 minute 09/05/2025
The Artists & Writers Annual Softball Game kicked off its 77th anniversary at Herrick Park in East Hampton on Saturday. Celebrities, artists, and writers faced off in the spirited charity matchup. Guests enjoyed classic ballpark fare, fun competition, and a beloved Hamptons tradition that proves in this game, everybody wins while raising funds for vital East End organizations.