Artists & Writers Hit a Home Run for Local Causes

Walter Isaacson Lisa Tamburini Victoria Hilton Lisa Tamburini Tommy John Schiavoni, Julie Ratner, Kathee Burke Gonzalez Lisa Tamburini The Writers Lisa Tamburini The Artists Lisa Tamburini Sonia Morgan and John Schenk Lisa Tamburini Phoenix House Volunteers Lisa Tamburini Paul Winam and Lila Pinto Lisa Tamburini Mosheh and Olivia Oinounou Lisa Tamburini Mike Lupica, Jonathan Lemire, Ken Auletta, Joe Lemire Lisa Tamburini Mike and Alex Lupica Lisa Tamburini Lori Singer Lisa Tamburini Kevin and Deb McEneaney Lisa Tamburini Ken Auletta and East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larson Lisa Tamburini Jonathan Lemire at bat Lisa Tamburini John Schenk and Sonia Morgan Lisa Tamburini John Avlon and Walter Isaacson Lisa Tamburini East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larson Lisa Tamburini East End Hospice Volunteers Lisa Tamburini DJ Chef Marc Weiss Lisa Tamburini David Brandman with the game Umpires Lisa Tamburini Dan Rattiner Lisa Tamburini Dakota Quackenbush Lisa Tamburini Clay and Parker Calvert Lisa Tamburini Ann Liguori and Ken Auletta Lisa Tamburini Alec Sokolow and Lance Romance Lisa Tamburini

The Artists & Writers Annual Softball Game kicked off its 77th anniversary at Herrick Park in East Hampton on Saturday. Celebrities, artists, and writers faced off in the spirited charity matchup. Guests enjoyed classic ballpark fare, fun competition, and a beloved Hamptons tradition that proves in this game, everybody wins while raising funds for vital East End organizations.