Bear Givers Spreads Healing & Hope from New York to Israel

Visit beargivers.org to support this good cause.

In a world where children with disabilities are often seen as solely recipients of charity, Bear Givers is showing they have just as much to give. Founded in 2003 as Bears 4 Kids, the Manhattan-based nonprofit is grounded in one transformative belief: The act of giving empowers the giver. Whether it’s through teddy bears, art or heartfelt messages, Bear Givers allows children to find confidence and joy in lifting others up.

“It’s not just about giving someone a bear,” said Michele Mirman, president of Bear Givers. “It’s about helping the child who gives it feel seen, capable, and proud.”

Bear Givers’ signature Empowerment Program puts children with disabilities in charge of giving. Each child decorates two teddy bears, one to keep and one to donate, alongside a card or message. The bears are then distributed to those in need: seniors in nursing homes, children in hospitals or students in underserved schools. The initiative has reached more than 100 schools and institutions, creating what Mirman calls a “circle of kindness.”

Another popular initiative, EmpowerArt, invites children to create and publicly exhibit their own artwork. The shows are hosted in schools, community centers, or gallery spaces and often include food, music and the option to sell the art. Proceeds go back to the children’s schools or chosen charities, reinforcing a sense of pride and purpose.

“For many families, it’s the first time their child has been applauded for something they created,” said Mirman. “It’s incredibly emotional.”

In recent years, Bear Givers has expanded its outreach with Leading with Kindness, a project aimed at curbing bullying and promoting compassion in schools. In Manhattan’s Lower Lab School, hundreds of students decorated teddy bears and delivered them to newcomers, recent immigrants and refugees, in other New York schools.

“The whole school was involved, and it sparked real conversations about kindness,” said Mirman.

From PS 164 in Brooklyn to the Sinai Schools in New Jersey, similar projects have unfolded with powerful results. The bears have also been included in bar mitzvahs, confirmations, and sweet sixteens, with celebrants decorating bears to donate as part of their milestone celebrations. These bears have reached children recovering from surgeries abroad, wildfire victims in California and more.

“We heard from a child who lost everything in the wildfires,” Mirman recalled. “They said what they missed most was their stuffed animal. That really stayed with us.”

Since the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, Bear Givers has stepped up to meet a more demanding need. Over 5,000 teddy bears have been personally delivered to children, families, and injured soldiers across Israel, including visits to Adi Negev and Soroka Medical Center, serving Jewish, Arab and Palestinian patients.

Bear Givers accepts donations and offers ways for schools, families, and corporations to get involved. From organizing a classroom kindness project to sponsoring a bear delivery abroad, there are endless ways to help.

To learn more or to support Bear Givers programs, visit beargivers.org.