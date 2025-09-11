Breads Bakery Serves Up Bridgehampton
1 minute 09/11/2025
Stacey and Bruce Cohen
Simone Silverman, Bob Rosen
Rosanna Scotto
Ricardo Restrepo, DJ Eccles, Danielle Prapont, Emi Aniskovich, Justin Seegmiller
Michael Torkin, Ricardo Restrepo, Alexis Mintz, Lee Brian Schrager, Jacqueline Klinger, Dave Price
Marcy Blum, Xochitl Gonzalez, Lee Brian Schrager
Madelyn Schutte, Jarhn Blutstein, Denice Banks
Lee Brian Schrager
Lee Brian Schrager, Ricardo Restrepo, Gene Kagan, Robbie Regina
Katie Lee Biegel, Dave Price, Rosanna Scotto
Jaret Keller, Tara Halper
Greg Keller, Antonia Lofaso
Giovanna Whitol, Mark Pastore, Michael White, Ken Gorin
Frank Cooper, Nina Whittington-Cooper
Florence Fabricant
Emily and Brian Beare, Andrea Kerzner
Danielle Prapont, Lee Brian Schrager
Breads Bakery
Antonia Lofaso, Bobby Flay, Jodisue Rosen, Scott Feldman
Breads Bakery hosted its summer Brunch Bash at a charming private residence in Bridgehampton. Hosted by Lee Brian Schrager, Ricardo Restrepo, and Gadi Peleg, founder of Breads Bakery, the midday event treated guests to signature pastries, fresh breads, and summer bites. The gathering brought together food lovers and Hamptons tastemakers to celebrate the bakery’s continued presence and community connection on the East End.