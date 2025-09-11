Bridgehampton

Breads Bakery Serves Up Bridgehampton

By
1 minute 09/11/2025
Stacey and Bruce Cohen

Richard Lewin
Simone Silverman, Bob Rosen

Richard Lewin
Rosanna Scotto

Richard Lewin
Ricardo Restrepo, DJ Eccles, Danielle Prapont, Emi Aniskovich, Justin Seegmiller

Richard Lewin
Michael Torkin, Ricardo Restrepo, Alexis Mintz, Lee Brian Schrager, Jacqueline Klinger, Dave Price

Richard Lewin
Marcy Blum, Xochitl Gonzalez, Lee Brian Schrager

Richard Lewin
Madelyn Schutte, Jarhn Blutstein, Denice Banks

Richard Lewin
Lee Brian Schrager

Richard Lewin
Lee Brian Schrager, Ricardo Restrepo, Gene Kagan, Robbie Regina

Richard Lewin
Katie Lee Biegel, Dave Price, Rosanna Scotto

Richard Lewin
Jaret Keller, Tara Halper

Richard Lewin
Greg Keller, Antonia Lofaso

Richard Lewin
Giovanna Whitol, Mark Pastore, Michael White, Ken Gorin

Richard Lewin
Frank Cooper, Nina Whittington-Cooper

Richard Lewin
Florence Fabricant

Richard Lewin
Emily and Brian Beare, Andrea Kerzner

Richard Lewin
Danielle Prapont, Lee Brian Schrager

Richard Lewin
Breads Bakery

Richard Lewin
Antonia Lofaso, Bobby Flay, Jodisue Rosen, Scott Feldman

Richard Lewin

Breads Bakery hosted its summer Brunch Bash at a charming private residence in Bridgehampton. Hosted by Lee Brian Schrager, Ricardo Restrepo, and Gadi Peleg, founder of Breads Bakery, the midday event treated guests to signature pastries, fresh breads, and summer bites. The gathering brought together food lovers and Hamptons tastemakers to celebrate the bakery’s continued presence and community connection on the East End.

