Breads Bakery Serves Up Bridgehampton

Breads Bakery hosted its summer Brunch Bash at a charming private residence in Bridgehampton. Hosted by Lee Brian Schrager, Ricardo Restrepo, and Gadi Peleg, founder of Breads Bakery, the midday event treated guests to signature pastries, fresh breads, and summer bites. The gathering brought together food lovers and Hamptons tastemakers to celebrate the bakery’s continued presence and community connection on the East End.