East Hampton Aviation Association hosts Just Fun Day
1 minute 09/19/2025
Brian & Alison Anderson & Everly Field
David, Loretta & Kathy Cooper
Feilhauer & Antier-Perez families
Pilot- Gianpaolo De Felice
Ina Martinez
Jim Thomas & Kevin O'Sullivan
Jordan & Devon Vine
Liz Paris & Christian Stearns
Loretta Cooper
MacCourtney Family
Pilot- Michael Untermeyer & Jim McCarthy
Pilot- Michael Untermeyer
Murray Honig & Martin Barn Schulman
Rowan & Dakota Delaney
Sal Salibello & Frank Desiderio
The Fitzgerald Kids
Ruppel & Malak Families
The East Hampton Aviation Association welcomed the community to the sixth annual Just Plane Fun Day on Saturday at the East Hampton Airport in Wainscott. Families enjoyed a showcase of classic aircraft, vintage warbirds, and modern jets, along with local food trucks, raffles, and prizes, all part of a family friendly celebration supporting the local airport.