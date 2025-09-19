East Hampton Aviation Association hosts Just Fun Day

Brian & Alison Anderson & Everly Field Julie Froehlich David, Loretta & Kathy Cooper Julie Froehlich Feilhauer & Antier-Perez families Julie Froehlich Pilot- Gianpaolo De Felice Julie Froehlich Ina Martinez Julie Froehlich Jim Thomas & Kevin O'Sullivan Julie Froehlich Jordan & Devon Vine Julie Froehlich Liz Paris & Christian Stearns Julie Froehlich Loretta Cooper Julie Froehlich MacCourtney Family Julie Froehlich Pilot- Michael Untermeyer & Jim McCarthy Julie Froehlich Pilot- Michael Untermeyer Julie Froehlich Murray Honig & Martin Barn Schulman Julie Froehlich Rowan & Dakota Delaney Julie Froehlich Sal Salibello & Frank Desiderio Julie Froehlich The Fitzgerald Kids Julie Froehlich Ruppel & Malak Families Julie Froehlich

The East Hampton Aviation Association welcomed the community to the sixth annual Just Plane Fun Day on Saturday at the East Hampton Airport in Wainscott. Families enjoyed a showcase of classic aircraft, vintage warbirds, and modern jets, along with local food trucks, raffles, and prizes, all part of a family friendly celebration supporting the local airport.