East Hampton

East Hampton Aviation Association hosts Just Fun Day

By
1 minute 09/19/2025
Brian & Alison Anderson & Everly Field

Julie Froehlich
David, Loretta & Kathy Cooper

Julie Froehlich
Feilhauer & Antier-Perez families

Julie Froehlich
Pilot- Gianpaolo De Felice

Julie Froehlich
Ina Martinez

Julie Froehlich
Jim Thomas & Kevin O'Sullivan

Julie Froehlich
Jordan & Devon Vine

Julie Froehlich
Liz Paris & Christian Stearns

Julie Froehlich
Loretta Cooper

Julie Froehlich
MacCourtney Family

Julie Froehlich
Pilot- Michael Untermeyer & Jim McCarthy

Julie Froehlich
Pilot- Michael Untermeyer

Julie Froehlich
Murray Honig & Martin Barn Schulman

Julie Froehlich
Rowan & Dakota Delaney

Julie Froehlich
Sal Salibello & Frank Desiderio

Julie Froehlich
The Fitzgerald Kids

Julie Froehlich
Ruppel & Malak Families

Julie Froehlich

The East Hampton Aviation Association welcomed the community to the sixth annual Just Plane Fun Day on Saturday at the East Hampton Airport in Wainscott. Families enjoyed a showcase of classic aircraft, vintage warbirds, and modern jets, along with local food trucks, raffles, and prizes, all part of a  family friendly celebration supporting the local airport.

