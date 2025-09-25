East Hampton Honors 9/11 Heroes
1 minute 09/25/2025
Wes Robinson, Rory Knight, Simon Clark
Vinnie Mazzeo, Danny Talmage, Nick Mazzeo
Tom Gardella, Gary M. Wilson, Jr. Steven Tekulsky
Tim Weber, Alfredo Perez
Thomas Federico, Brian Murphy
Stephen Turza, Duane Forrester, Chris Hatch
Scott Branche Rings The Memorial Bell
Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr. Joe McDonald
Ken Collum
Joseph Chacho, Paul Gonzalez
Jack Bartelme, Jeffrey Erickson
Hector and Fiorella Farez, Ana Morocho
Gerard Turza, Chris Hatch, Mike Guyer, Steven Tekulsky
East Hampton Village Ambulance Carries Their Wreath
East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez
East Hampton Town Police Department
David Lys, Mary Bromley, Gloria Frazer, Cate Rogers, EH Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Tom Flight, EH MayorJerry Larsen
Chris Cinque, Derek Paulsen
East Hampton honored the 24th anniversary of 9/11 as the Town Fire Chiefs Association held a solemn memorial service at Hook Mill Green. A massive American flag was raised as firefighters, ambulance personnel, and police officers from Montauk, Amagansett, Springs, Sag Harbor, and Bridgehampton joined in tribute to the first responders who perished.