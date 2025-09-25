East Hampton

East Hampton Honors 9/11 Heroes

By
1 minute 09/25/2025
Wes Robinson, Rory Knight, Simon Clark

Richard Lewin
Vinnie Mazzeo, Danny Talmage, Nick Mazzeo

Richard Lewin
Tom Gardella, Gary M. Wilson, Jr. Steven Tekulsky

Richard Lewin
Tim Weber, Alfredo Perez

Richard Lewin
Thomas Federico, Brian Murphy

Richard Lewin
Stephen Turza, Duane Forrester, Chris Hatch

Richard Lewin
Scott Branche Rings The Memorial Bell

Richard Lewin
Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr. Joe McDonald

Richard Lewin
Ken Collum

Richard Lewin
Joseph Chacho, Paul Gonzalez

Richard Lewin
Jack Bartelme, Jeffrey Erickson

Richard Lewin
Hector and Fiorella Farez, Ana Morocho

Richard Lewin
Gerard Turza, Chris Hatch, Mike Guyer, Steven Tekulsky

Richard Lewin
East Hampton Village Ambulance Carries Their Wreath

Richard Lewin
East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez

Richard Lewin
East Hampton Town Police Department

Richard Lewin
David Lys, Mary Bromley, Gloria Frazer, Cate Rogers, EH Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Tom Flight, EH MayorJerry Larsen

Richard Lewin
Chris Cinque, Derek Paulsen

Richard Lewin

East Hampton honored the 24th anniversary of 9/11 as the Town Fire Chiefs Association held a solemn memorial service at Hook Mill Green. A massive American flag was raised as firefighters, ambulance personnel, and police officers from Montauk, Amagansett, Springs, Sag Harbor, and Bridgehampton joined in tribute to the first responders who perished.

