East Hampton Honors 9/11 Heroes

East Hampton honored the 24th anniversary of 9/11 as the Town Fire Chiefs Association held a solemn memorial service at Hook Mill Green. A massive American flag was raised as firefighters, ambulance personnel, and police officers from Montauk, Amagansett, Springs, Sag Harbor, and Bridgehampton joined in tribute to the first responders who perished.