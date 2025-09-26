False Fire Alarm Fines Could Double Under Amended Quogue Village Code

Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold

False fire alarm fines could double for residents of the Village of Quogue after the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to amend the village code at a meeting held Sept. 19.

Newly enacted Local Law 7 of 2025 states that unless a fire alarm has, “a valid and unexpired alarm permit at the time of the false alarm,” fines will double. While stipulated fines for false fire alarms remain unchanged, starting at $50 for the first offense in a calendar year and reaching $1,000 for the fourth, the amendment could provoke fines of up to $2,000 for repeat offenses.

Notice of the proposed change was given at the Board’s meeting on Aug. 15, along with notice of a Sept. 19 public hearing. However, no one came to comment at the public hearing. The amendment duly passed without debate by the board or comment from the Quogue Fire Department representative.

At the start of the meeting, a Village of Quogue representative reported that false fire alarms had generated $1,004 in billed fines and $1,008 in collected fines during the month of August 2025. Equivalent amounts for the month of July were $900 and $100 respectively. The board did not specify whether any or all of these fines were prompted by alarms with an invalid or expired permit.

Neither Mayor Robert Treuhold nor the village clerk were available to comment on the amendment.