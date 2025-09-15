Laughter Takes Center Stage as HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour Returns to Bay Street

Paul Anthony of Long Island Comedy, Photo Courtesy of Paul Anthony

Get ready to laugh like never before! Long Island Comic Performer, Producer, and Promoter Paul Anthony proudly announces the return of the 3rd Annual HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour, lighting up the stage at the iconic Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor this fall. Each show will feature a completely different lineup of top comedians, ensuring no two nights are alike.

A Comedy Experience Like No Other

Produced by Paul Anthony and the Long Island Comedy Festival, the HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour brings together some of the funniest talent from across the country. Unlike traditional club shows, each event is designed in a Comedy Showcase format, packing the stage with multiple headliners performing shorter, high-energy sets. Audiences can expect to see a star-studded roster of comedians who have been featured on late night TV, streaming platforms, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Mohegan Sun, the Catskills, and New York City’s hottest comedy clubs. “We’re so excited to be bringing the HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour back for the third year!

Bay Street Theater is the perfect partner and venue—there’s no better spot in the Hamptons for world-class comedy,” said Paul Anthony. “Our mantra this year is simple: KEEP LAUGHTER ALIVE IN ’25! And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

Spotlighting Both Stars & Rising Talent

In addition to nationally recognized headliners, the HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour shines a spotlight on emerging comic talent, offering audiences the chance to discover the next generation of rising stars. “For nearly two decades, we’ve seen firsthand how laughter brings people together,” Anthony continued. “Our goal is always to give audiences an unforgettable night, help them forget their worries, and leave them feeling great. When someone tells us after the show that it was the hardest they’ve laughed in years—that’s the ultimate reward.”

Third Annual HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour takes place Saturday, September 20 & Saturday, October 25 at Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor, located at 1 Long Wharf. For more information, visit baystreet.org or call 631-725-9500.