Event & Party Photos

Habitat for Humanity Hands Over Keys to Two Local Moms

By
1 minute 09/18/2025
Julia McMahon , with homeowner Tangie Guillaume and daughter

MasterWing Creative Agency
Jennifer Thomason and Rana Levy

MasterWing Creative Agency
Judy Noel-Jeune, Carla Blockson, Joan Oliva, and Tangie Guillaume

MasterWing Creative Agency
Moraca Builders Staff

MasterWing Creative Agency
Judy Noel-Jeune and Habitat supporters

MasterWing Creative Agency
Kate Nematollahi, with homeowner Judy Noel-Jeune

Tangie Guillaume and Habitat supporters

MasterWing Creative Agency

MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted its Women Build 2025 Joint Home Dedication Ceremony, welcoming two local mothers and their families into safe, affordable homes. The milestone event followed March’s Women Build fundraiser, where hundreds of women volunteers helped construct the houses. Supported by community sponsors and partners, the dedications marked a celebration of strength, hope, and the life-changing impact of homeownership.

