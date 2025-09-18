Habitat for Humanity Hands Over Keys to Two Local Moms

Julia McMahon , with homeowner Tangie Guillaume and daughter MasterWing Creative Agency Jennifer Thomason and Rana Levy MasterWing Creative Agency Judy Noel-Jeune, Carla Blockson, Joan Oliva, and Tangie Guillaume MasterWing Creative Agency Moraca Builders Staff MasterWing Creative Agency Judy Noel-Jeune and Habitat supporters MasterWing Creative Agency Kate Nematollahi, with homeowner Judy Noel-Jeune Tangie Guillaume and Habitat supporters MasterWing Creative Agency MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted its Women Build 2025 Joint Home Dedication Ceremony, welcoming two local mothers and their families into safe, affordable homes. The milestone event followed March’s Women Build fundraiser, where hundreds of women volunteers helped construct the houses. Supported by community sponsors and partners, the dedications marked a celebration of strength, hope, and the life-changing impact of homeownership.