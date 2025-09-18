Habitat for Humanity Hands Over Keys to Two Local Moms
1 minute 09/18/2025
Julia McMahon , with homeowner Tangie Guillaume and daughter
Jennifer Thomason and Rana Levy
Judy Noel-Jeune, Carla Blockson, Joan Oliva, and Tangie Guillaume
Moraca Builders Staff
Judy Noel-Jeune and Habitat supporters
Kate Nematollahi, with homeowner Judy Noel-Jeune
Tangie Guillaume and Habitat supporters
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted its Women Build 2025 Joint Home Dedication Ceremony, welcoming two local mothers and their families into safe, affordable homes. The milestone event followed March’s Women Build fundraiser, where hundreds of women volunteers helped construct the houses. Supported by community sponsors and partners, the dedications marked a celebration of strength, hope, and the life-changing impact of homeownership.