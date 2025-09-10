Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County celebrated a milestone moment with the Women Build 2025 Joint Home Dedication Ceremony. Two local mothers, Judy and Tangie, received the keys to their new Habitat homes, built with the support of hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, and community partners. The dedication marked the culmination of Habitat’s March Women Build fundraiser, where women came together to construct safe, affordable housing and empower families for a brighter future.