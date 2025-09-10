Habitat for Humanity
1 minute 09/10/2025
Julia McMahon, Tangie Guillaume
Jennifer Thomason and Rana Levy
Judy Noel-Jeune, Carla Blockson, Joan Oliva, Tangie Guillaume
Moraca Builders Staff
Judy Noel-Jeune and Habitat Supporters
Kate Nematollahi, Judy Noel-Jeune
Tangie Guillaume and Habitat Supporters
Tangie Guillaume
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County celebrated a milestone moment with the Women Build 2025 Joint Home Dedication Ceremony. Two local mothers, Judy and Tangie, received the keys to their new Habitat homes, built with the support of hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, and community partners. The dedication marked the culmination of Habitat’s March Women Build fundraiser, where women came together to construct safe, affordable housing and empower families for a brighter future.