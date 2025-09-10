Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Habitat for Humanity

Julia McMahon, Tangie Guillaume

Julia McMahon, Tangie Guillaume

Jennifer Thomason and Rana Levy

Jennifer Thomason and Rana Levy

Judy Noel-Jeune, Carla Blockson, Joan Oliva, Tangie Guillaume

Judy Noel-Jeune, Carla Blockson, Joan Oliva, Tangie Guillaume

Moraca Builders Staff

Moraca Builders Staff

Judy Noel-Jeune and Habitat Supporters

Judy Noel-Jeune and Habitat Supporters

Kate Nematollahi, Judy Noel-Jeune

Kate Nematollahi, Judy Noel-Jeune

Tangie Guillaume and Habitat Supporters

Tangie Guillaume and Habitat Supporters

Tangie Guillaume

Tangie Guillaume

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County celebrated a milestone moment with the Women Build 2025 Joint Home Dedication Ceremony. Two local mothers, Judy and Tangie, received the keys to their new Habitat homes, built with the support of hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, and community partners. The dedication marked the culmination of Habitat’s March Women Build fundraiser, where women came together to construct safe, affordable housing and empower families for a brighter future.

