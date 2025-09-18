Bridgehampton

Hampton Classic Celebrates 50 Years

By
1 minute 09/18/2025
Adriana Armani

Adriana Armani

Ashley Medici
Andrea Catsimatidis

Andrea Catsimatidis

Ashley Medici
Catherine Ellams, Pedro Rollo, Ian Rollo, Ann Ciardullo, Kieth Green

Catherine Ellams, Pedro Rollo, Ian Rollo, Ann Ciardullo, Kieth Green

Ashley Medici
Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley

Ashley Medici
Cognac Wellerlane

Cognac Wellerlane

Ashley Medici
Ellen Scarborough

Ellen Scarborough

Ashley Medici
Federico Azevedo, Michael Braverman

Federico Azevedo, Michael Braverman

Ashley Medici
Hampton Classic Rider

Hampton Classic Rider

Ashley Medici
Hampton Classic Rider

Hampton Classic Rider

Ashley Medici
Hampton Classic Rider

Hampton Classic Rider

Ashley Medici
Ian Rollo, Pedro Rollo, Ann Ciardullo, Todd Shapiro, Kieth Green

Ian Rollo, Pedro Rollo, Ann Ciardullo, Todd Shapiro, Kieth Green

Ashley Medici
Jamie Levine

Jamie Levine

Ashley Medici
Jean Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff

Ashley Medici
Karen Clement

Karen Clement

Ashley Medici
Kathleen Monchy

Kathleen Monchy

Ashley Medici
Kelsey Watts

Kelsey Watts

Ashley Medici
Layne Johnson

Layne Johnson

Ashley Medici
Lee Fryd

Lee Fryd

Ashley Medici
Lori Hopkins

Lori Hopkins

Ashley Medici
Melissa Jill Platt

Melissa Jill Platt

Ashley Medici
Nicole Miller, Kelsey Watts, Anna Rothchild

Nicole Miller, Kelsey Watts, Anna Rothchild

Ashley Medici
Pedro Rollo, Victoria Schneps, Ann Cardiullo, Keith Green

Pedro Rollo, Victoria Schneps, Ann Cardiullo, Keith Green

Ashley Medici
Ruth Miller

Ruth Miller

Ashley Medici
Sam Batononi, Nick Vader Poel, Robert Stryk

Sam Batononi, Nick Vader Poel, Robert Stryk

Ashley Medici
Sue Ellen Marder O’Connor, Molly Banfield

Sue Ellen Marder O’Connor, Molly Banfield

Ashley Medici
Ten Travis

Ten Travis

Ashley Medici
Virginia McNeil

Virginia McNeil

Ashley Medici
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell

Lisa Tamburini
Dianne Benson, Peter Olson

Dianne Benson, Peter Olson

Lisa Tamburini
Ellen and Chuck Scarborough

Ellen and Chuck Scarborough

Lisa Tamburini
Gally and David Mayer

Gally and David Mayer

Lisa Tamburini
John Paulson, Nicole Miller, Anna Rothchild, Kelsie Watts

John Paulson, Nicole Miller, Anna Rothchild, Kelsie Watts

Lisa Tamburini
Jon McAuliffe, Robert Ross, Lawrence Roth, Emily Mastelar

Jon McAuliffe, Robert Ross, Lawrence Roth, Emily Mastelar

Lisa Tamburini
Karen Clement, Ann Ciardullo, Vicki Schneps, guest

Karen Clement, Ann Ciardullo, Vicki Schneps, guest

Lisa Tamburini
Kathy Prounis and Vicki Schneps

Kathy Prounis and Vicki Schneps

Lisa Tamburini
Kim Nichols and Lisa McCarthy

Kim Nichols and Lisa McCarthy

Lisa Tamburini
Luca Clement

Luca Clement

Lisa Tamburini
Maria Fishel Vickie Schneps, Ken Fishel

Maria Fishel Vickie Schneps, Ken Fishel

Lisa Tamburini
Mickey Paraskevas

Mickey Paraskevas

Lisa Tamburini
Pamela Eldridge, Catherine Lignelli, HRH Princess Margarita of the Netherlands, Patricia Bade Van Motman

Pamela Eldridge, Catherine Lignelli, HRH Princess Margarita of the Netherlands, Patricia Bade Van Motman

Lisa Tamburini
Royal Highness Princess Margarita of the Netherlands

Royal Highness Princess Margarita of the Netherlands

Lisa Tamburini
Sailor Brinkley

Sailor Brinkley

Lisa Tamburini

The Hampton Classic Horse Show celebrated 50 years, it has reigned as one of the nation’s premier hunter jumper competitions at its showgrounds on Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton. The event attracted elite riders and Olympic medalists from around the world. What began in 1976 as a modest, community driven event has grown into a weeklong showcase of world class equestrian sport. Dan’s Papers is the proud media sponsor of the event. 

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events