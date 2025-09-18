Hampton Classic Celebrates 50 Years

The Hampton Classic Horse Show celebrated 50 years, it has reigned as one of the nation’s premier hunter jumper competitions at its showgrounds on Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton. The event attracted elite riders and Olympic medalists from around the world. What began in 1976 as a modest, community driven event has grown into a weeklong showcase of world class equestrian sport. Dan’s Papers is the proud media sponsor of the event.