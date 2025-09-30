Heavenly Hydration Brings Personalized Wellness Care to Cutchogue

IV vitamin therapy at Heavenly Hydration.

A new wellness clinic offering personalized IV vitamin therapy and integrative health services has opened in Cutchogue, bringing a faith-informed and patient-focused approach to care on the North Fork.

Heavenly Hydration was founded by Debra Moreno, a registered nurse with 25 years of experience in bedside nursing. The clinic specializes in customized IV therapy treatments that begin with lab testing and a one-on-one consultation. Moreno said she launched the practice after a personal experience caring for her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always cared deeply for my patients,” Moreno said. “But I began to feel that the healthcare system was losing the heart of nursing. When my husband got very sick during COVID, I used my experience to administer IV vitamin therapy at home. He recovered rapidly — and later told me he’d never felt better. That moment lit a fire in me. The very next day, Heavenly Hydration was born.”

Moreno, who grew up in Center Moriches and began her career in New York City, said she had become disillusioned with the traditional healthcare system. She described the clinic as a return to the core values of nursing, with an emphasis on compassion and individualized care.

Unlike traditional IV drip bars, Heavenly Hydration does not use standardized treatment menus. Each client receives a customized plan based on their lab work and consultation results. Moreno said the clinic avoids “quick fixes” in favor of long-term support and root-cause care.

“We don’t believe in quick fixes,” she said. “We believe in listening. In getting to the root of what’s going on. In walking alongside people, not ahead of them.”

The clinic is staffed by licensed nurses, physician assistants and an overseeing medical doctor. It offers IV therapy services designed to support energy levels, immune function and recovery from illness. It also provides integrative support for clients managing chronic health conditions.

A registered nurse on the team described the clinic’s work environment as a return to the fundamentals of patient care.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” the nurse said. “The unity, compassion, and the ability to truly connect with each patient—it’s what nursing was always meant to be.”

While clinical care is at the core of the practice, Moreno said the clinic also focuses on emotional and spiritual support. “This isn’t just a business,” she said. “It’s my calling.”

Heavenly Hydration is located at 320 Depot Lane in Cutchogue and can be reached at 631-655-8920. For more information, visit heavenlyhydrationli.com