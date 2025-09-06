Luv Michael to Host Second Annual Conference in Southampton

Left to right: Michael Kessaris, teacher Sarah Kull, Elias Lazanas, Christian Ciardello with Luv Michael

Luv Michael, a nonprofit that operates group homes and vocational programs for adults with autism, will host its second annual conference on September 8 in Southampton, bringing together parents, educators, and disability advocates from across the country.

The organization, founded by Dr. Lisa Liberatore and her husband, Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, began 10 years ago to create “meaningful work” for autistic adults, including their son Michael.

“We realized that while our son was aging out of school, the options didn’t look too rosy and bright for him and others who have difficulty with expressive language,” Liberatore said. “It’s not about ability, it’s about understanding the soft skills of what it means to be an employee.”

Over the years, Luv Michael expanded to include three community living residences in Southampton in partnership with the Greek Orthodox Church, as well as community-based classes and training programs. “We’re trying to answer the question every parent has: What happens when we’re no longer here?” Liberatore said. “We wanted to create something that could last for generations.”

This year’s conference will feature three guest speakers: Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, chair of the New York State Assembly Committee for People with Disabilities; James Traylor, a consultant who helps families plan for the future; and Dr. Francis Tabone, head of The Cooke School in New York City.

Liberatore said the conference is meant for families of children and young adults with autism at every stage.

“Whether your child is in their early teens, aging out of school, or already struggling to find connection as an adult, we want to bring people together in the spirit of learning from each other, helping each other, and growing the community,” she said.

And on September 9, the organization will host its fourth annual Surfers Healing event at Ponquogue Beach, providing ocean therapy for 150 children and young adults with autism.

“It’s a really beautiful community event,” Liberatore said. “We could sure use any help, whether people come for an hour or two hours, volunteers make the day possible.”

Conference tickets are available on their website and include breakfast and lunch. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are available at luvmichael.com.