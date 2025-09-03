Bridgehampton

NYC Second Chance Rescue

By
1 minute 09/03/2025
Alexandria Daddario

Alexandria Daddario

Rob Rich
Celine Savage

Celine Savage

Rob Rich
Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista

Rob Rich
Dawn Bodencheck, Joy Cioci, Katie Levine

Dawn Bodencheck, Joy Cioci, Katie Levine

Rob Rich
Gary Boxer, Cindy Karen

Gary Boxer, Cindy Karen

Rob Rich
Gretchen Mathews, Matt Aron Bieg

Gretchen Mathews, Matt Aron Bieg

Rob Rich
James Marzigliano, Kate McEntee

James Marzigliano, Kate McEntee

Rob Rich
Jean Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff

Rob Rich
Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco

Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco

Rob Rich
Lydia Dominic, Yona Nirenberg

Lydia Dominic, Yona Nirenberg

Rob Rich
Maria and Ken Fishel

Maria and Ken Fishel

Rob Rich
Melissa Polo, Melissa Gorga, Nicola Bersen, Alie Mitchell

Melissa Polo, Melissa Gorga, Nicola Bersen, Alie Mitchell

Rob Rich
Michelle Walker, Steve Boxer

Michelle Walker, Steve Boxer

Rob Rich
Monica Kazemi, Joanna Colon

Monica Kazemi, Joanna Colon

Rob Rich
Norah & Jeffrey Lawlor

Norah & Jeffrey Lawlor

Rob Rich
Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke

Rob Rich
Sheryl Lieberman

Sheryl Lieberman

Rob Rich
Thomas Schwan

Thomas Schwan

Rob Rich
Todd and Elizabeth Shapiro

Todd and Elizabeth Shapiro

Rob Rich

NYC Second Chance Rescue brought the Hamptons together for its 4th Annual Benefit, held at the Bridgehampton estate of Ken and Maria Fishel. Founded by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco, the evening honored animal advocate Christine Evangelista, welcomed special guest Melissa Gorga, and featured performances by Robin Thicke and Celina Savage. Proceeds supported the nonprofit’s mission to save large-breed dogs and critically ill pets from euthanasia.

