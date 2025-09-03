NYC Second Chance Rescue
1 minute 09/03/2025
Alexandria Daddario
Celine Savage
Linda Evangelista
Dawn Bodencheck, Joy Cioci, Katie Levine
Gary Boxer, Cindy Karen
Gretchen Mathews, Matt Aron Bieg
James Marzigliano, Kate McEntee
Jean Shafiroff
Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco
Lydia Dominic, Yona Nirenberg
Maria and Ken Fishel
Melissa Polo, Melissa Gorga, Nicola Bersen, Alie Mitchell
Michelle Walker, Steve Boxer
Monica Kazemi, Joanna Colon
Norah & Jeffrey Lawlor
Robin Thicke
Sheryl Lieberman
Thomas Schwan
Todd and Elizabeth Shapiro
NYC Second Chance Rescue brought the Hamptons together for its 4th Annual Benefit, held at the Bridgehampton estate of Ken and Maria Fishel. Founded by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco, the evening honored animal advocate Christine Evangelista, welcomed special guest Melissa Gorga, and featured performances by Robin Thicke and Celina Savage. Proceeds supported the nonprofit’s mission to save large-breed dogs and critically ill pets from euthanasia.