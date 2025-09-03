NYC Second Chance Rescue

Alexandria Daddario Rob Rich Celine Savage Rob Rich Linda Evangelista Rob Rich Dawn Bodencheck, Joy Cioci, Katie Levine Rob Rich Gary Boxer, Cindy Karen Rob Rich Gretchen Mathews, Matt Aron Bieg Rob Rich James Marzigliano, Kate McEntee Rob Rich Jean Shafiroff Rob Rich Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco Rob Rich Lydia Dominic, Yona Nirenberg Rob Rich Maria and Ken Fishel Rob Rich Melissa Polo, Melissa Gorga, Nicola Bersen, Alie Mitchell Rob Rich Michelle Walker, Steve Boxer Rob Rich Monica Kazemi, Joanna Colon Rob Rich Norah & Jeffrey Lawlor Rob Rich Robin Thicke Rob Rich Sheryl Lieberman Rob Rich Thomas Schwan Rob Rich Todd and Elizabeth Shapiro Rob Rich

NYC Second Chance Rescue brought the Hamptons together for its 4th Annual Benefit, held at the Bridgehampton estate of Ken and Maria Fishel. Founded by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco, the evening honored animal advocate Christine Evangelista, welcomed special guest Melissa Gorga, and featured performances by Robin Thicke and Celina Savage. Proceeds supported the nonprofit’s mission to save large-breed dogs and critically ill pets from euthanasia.