Parrish Showcases Howell and Sugimoto

Parrish Art Museum opened two major exhibitions with a media preview and talk: Endless Limits: The Work of James Howell, 1962–2014 and Time Exposed: Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Seascapes. On view through February 8, 2026, the retrospective marks the first Long Island presentation of Howell’s five-decade exploration of light, color, and form, while placing his meditative practice in dialogue with Sugimoto’s iconic seascapes. Together, the exhibitions highlight two artists’ parallel inquiries into infinity, nature, and the transcendental power of art.