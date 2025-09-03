Parsons Dance Captivated WHB
1 minute 09/03/2025
The Osborne Family
Ralph Urban, Larry Jones
Parson's Dancers
Parson's Dancers
Parson's Dancers
Nicholas Aceto
Larry Jones, Maureen Jones, Denise & Mathew Mordente
David Parsons
Danielle Lohr
Catherine, Earl, and Elisha Cooper, Derrell Wells
Bailey & Christi Lalonde
Artist Jasmine Hermosa Rosa
Artist Angie Rose
Parsons Dance group captivated The Westhampton Beach Project audiences on Sunday with a powerful, joy-filled performance celebrating 40 years of groundbreaking artistry. Founded in 1985 by David Parsons and the late Howell Binkley, the acclaimed company continues to inspire. The evening also featured an art exhibit and sale. with its signature blend of athleticism, emotion, and innovation, bringing people together through movement, outreach, and inclusivity.