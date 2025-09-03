Parsons Dance Captivated WHB

The Osborne Family Rick Seigleman Ralph Urban, Larry Jones Rick Seigleman Parson's Dancers Rick Seigleman Parson's Dancers Rick Seigleman Parson's Dancers Rick Seigleman Nicholas Aceto Rick Seigleman Larry Jones, Maureen Jones, Denise & Mathew Mordente Rick Seigleman David Parsons Rick Seigleman Danielle Lohr Rick Seigleman Catherine, Earl, and Elisha Cooper, Derrell Wells Rick Seigleman Bailey & Christi Lalonde Rick Seigleman Artist Jasmine Hermosa Rosa Rick Seigleman Artist Angie Rose Rick Seigleman

Parsons Dance group captivated The Westhampton Beach Project audiences on Sunday with a powerful, joy-filled performance celebrating 40 years of groundbreaking artistry. Founded in 1985 by David Parsons and the late Howell Binkley, the acclaimed company continues to inspire. The evening also featured an art exhibit and sale. with its signature blend of athleticism, emotion, and innovation, bringing people together through movement, outreach, and inclusivity.