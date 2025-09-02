Dan Talks with Richard Esposito, Author of 'Jimmy Breslin: The Man Who Told the Truth'
Meet Richard Esposito
Episode 245: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Richard Esposito, Polk and five-time Emmy-winning investigative reporter who has a home in Hampton Bays. A former Sr. Executive Producer at NBC News and Senior Investigative Reporter at ABC News, Esposito recently authored Jimmy Breslin: The Man Who Told the Truth, which is the first biography of the legendary writer and journalist, who he had the pleasure of working with, as discussed here.