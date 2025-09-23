11 Places to Go Pumpkin Picking on the East End This Fall

It’s peak season for East End pumpkin picking and fall festivals

The season for pumpkin picking on Long Island is finally here. Good gourd, the wait is over! So, it’s time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch in Long Island with your family. Now you just need to choose which one is perfect for your family fall outing!

EAST END PUMPKIN PICKING

Andrews Family Farm

1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-929-0038

Hours: daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

See beautiful flower and pumpkin displays, pick your own pumpkins, gourds and squash, purchase fresh local produce and baked goods, plus sunflowers and more.

Why we love it: On certain days, kids can feed, pet, and learn about the farm’s horses, rabbits, and chickens, take a tour of the greenhouses and farm fields, and take part in a hands-on experience.

Fairview Farm

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-537-6154

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Admission: $12; $10 children ages 4-11; free for children 3 and younger

Pick your own pumpkins, gourds, or squash, shoot corn from a cannon, lose yourself in an 8-acre corn maze, and more.

Why we love it: Fairview’s corn maze spans approximately 2 miles of paths, with two bridges which allow spectacular views of surrounding farmland, Mecox Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean!

Fink’s Country Farm

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River, 631-886-2272

Hours: Monday-Friday (pumpkin picking, barnyard, and play areas only), 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (fall festival), 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person on weekends and Columbus Day, $18 per person with hayrides and corn maze. Kids younger than 3 are free. $5 per person on weekdays.

Fink’s offers a wide variety of fall fun beyond pumpkin picking, including pedal karts, jump pillow, slides, costumed characters, corn cannon, kiddie train, pumpkin slingshot, farm animal feeding, and more.

Why we love it: Feeling frustrated? Shoot corn from a cannon or use a giant slingshot to send your pumpkin sailing. It’s therapeutic, we swear.

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport, 631-722-3259

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Fall attractions available weekends only.

Admission: Free admission to pumpkin field. Train rides are $3.

This North Fork farm features train rides for the kids, a giant pumpkin to play in, giant games, music, characters, and more.

Why we love it: There is no way you’ll leave without fresh flowers to take home.

Hank’s Pumpkintown

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-726-4667

Hours: Daily, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Admission: Maze Park Wristbands: $18 Saturday-Sunday and holidays; $12 Monday-Friday

Get ready for a full day of fall family fun when you head to Hank’s!

It features more than 30 acres of attractions and activities, including pumpkin picking, three interactive corn mazes, wagon rides, barrel train rides, a jump pad, gem mining (for an extra fee), pedal karts, play structures, a giant slide, and more.

Why we love it: When your kids are done exploring all the fun here, stop by the farm market for apple cider slushies and hand-dipped candy and caramel apples.

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck, 631-482-7641

1223 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-494-4796

5698, Sound Avenue, Riverhead, 631-683-8388

Hours: Hours and dates vary by location.

Admission: Prices vary by location.

Harbes spans three different locations, each with its own exciting attractions.

Explore three themed corn mazes, pick pumpkins right off the vine, stick around for a spooky nighttime maze, watch pig races, pet farm animals, check out the bee observatories, hop on a 200-acre musical hayride, see live music concerts, and more.

Why we love it: There’s something extra fun about picking your own pumpkin right off the vine, and not many other farms offer that experience (particularly those that also offer so many activities your family won’t know what to do first).

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton, 631-929-4327

Hours: daily, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; call to confirm availability. Pumpkins are anticipated late September to late October.

Admission: Call to confirm pumpkin prices; u-pick is cash only.

This fourth-generation family farm was the first Long Island farm to offer pick-your-own to Long Islanders. It now offers a variety of seasonal you-pick options, including pumpkins and apples, berries, vegetables, and Christmas trees.

Why we love it: Before you pick your pumpkins, head over to the farm’s corn maze.

May’s Farm

6361 Route 25A, Wading River, 631-929-6654

Hours: Pumpkin picking: daily, 9am to 6pm; fall attractions available weekends only.

Admission: TBA

At May’s, children can take a pony ride, have their faces painted, decorate their pumpkins, and even meet Elmo. Enjoy a tractor-drawn hayride and make your way through May’s Amazing Corn Maze.

Stop into the greenhouse to purchase mums, fall decor, homemade jams and jellies, and more.

Why we love it: The fresh roasted sweet corn will melt in your mouth!

Milk Pail Farm & Orchard

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill, 631-537-2565

Hours: Through October: Friday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Admission: No admission fee; pumpkin prices vary.

This family-owned Hamptons orchard lets you pick your pumpkins off the vine in addition to gourds and squash.

Why we love it: It’s perfect for those looking for a quieter, more natural pumpkin picking experience.

Organics Today Farm

169 Washington Street, East Islip, 631-480-6497

Hours: daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Pick your own pumpkins and gourds, purchase mums for less than $5 each, and enjoy hay rides, herbal healing walks, beekeeping classes, and more.

Why we love it: The moonlight pumpkin picking isn’t the scary or haunted kind, so even little kids are welcome to enjoy the farm under the stars.

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm

270 West Lane, Riverhead

631-722-3467

Hours: Through Oct. 30: Monday-Friday, noon–5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 13, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Call ahead if rain is forecasted.

Admission: Corn maze: $10.

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm is a family-owned and -operated business nestled on the East End of Long Island. Farmer Jim is a third-generation farmer, but the first in his family to have a pick-your-own pumpkin farm.

The farm started in 1976 with just over an acre. It’s grown into a 26-acre field where you can roam and pick from 18 varieties of pumpkins straight off the vine.

Why we love it: The farm doesn’t just offer pumpkins. It grows and sells mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks, straw bales, and more.

Waterdrinker

663 Wading River Road, Manorville, 631-878-8653

Hours: daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission: Pumpkin picking area is free to enter. Fall festival: $20, free for kids 2 and younger.

Waterdrinker’s fall festivities include hay rides and train rides (on weekends only), mini golf, a sunflower field, a jumbo jump pad, corn maze, tractor pedal cars, and much more.

Why we love it: The sunflower fields are absolutely stunning.