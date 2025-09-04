Race of Hope Draws Record Crowd in Southampton
Race of Hope for Depression Research Foundation celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Race of Hope with a record turnout in Southampton Village. Alexa Ray Joel joined HDRF founder Audrey Gruss as Co-Grand Marshal of the 5K walk/run, which raises vital funds for depression research and treatment. Southampton Village Mayor William Manger Jr. made a surprise appearance to support the cause.